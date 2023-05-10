GiveSmart Honored by Annual TrustRadius Top Rated Awards

The leading fundraising and donor management solution wins excellence in Nonprofit Fundraising, Donor Management, and Nonprofit CRM awards

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GiveSmart by Community Brands, the leading fundraising and donor management system for nonprofits and schools today announced it has been recognized by the 2023 TrustRadius Awards as a Top Rated product in the Nonprofit Fundraising, Donor Management, and Nonprofit CRM categories.

Now in its eighth year, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards is a leading award program spotlighting the best in B2B technology products. The awards recognize the most highly-rated digital platforms and tools as chosen by the businesses and professionals who use them, empowering customers' voices and centering users' experiences.

"We are thrilled that our customers once again have shared how much GiveSmart positively impacts their missions," said Steve Greanias, General Manager at GiveSmart. "GiveSmart is proud to power more than 8,400 nonprofits, schools, and associations as they grow their fundraising and donor management in support of their communities. In 2022 alone, GiveSmart customers raised over $1.3 billion with the platform. We know there are many choices for fundraising technology, and we are thrilled and grateful that our customers favor us."

GiveSmart is today's leading fundraising and donor management solution for the modern nonprofit. Its fundraising platform with configurable, mobile-friendly campaigns, peer-to-peer giving, auction and event management, and secure payment processing allows organizations to accelerate their fundraising and nurture lasting relationships with donors and sponsors all year round. This trusted technology offers flexible, customizable features. Whether organizations host a distinguished, annual event or are looking for a platform to support any fundraiser, GiveSmart is the trusted choice.

"GiveSmart has won Top Rated Awards in Nonprofit Fundraising, Donor Management, and Nonprofit CRM," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based directly on customer feedback and help software buyers make better-purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction."

Based on excellent customer reviews and ratings, TrustRadius analyzed thousands of high-quality, in-depth user reviews from the last 12 months to determine the Top Rated products across multiple software categories. Every user and review is verified with stringent fraud protection, allowing the TrustRadius Top Rated awards to reflect the true voice of the market. The trScore metric corrects for bias and can't be manipulated, unlike vanity awards.

About GiveSmart

GiveSmart is a mobile bidding, fundraising, event management, and donor management software. Our mission is to help nonprofits, schools, and foundations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for their donors. All. Year. Round. GiveSmart has helped our partners raise over $6.2 billion. Learn more at givesmart.com.

