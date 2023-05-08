Yuengling Releases Limited-Edition Lager Camo Cans to Honor Veterans

Yuengling Unveils 2023 Team RWB Camo Cans and Donates $55,000 To Team Red, White & Blue as part of its Stars & Stripes Program

POTTSVILLE, Pa., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, announced the return of their limited-edition Team RWB camo cans. The Traditional Lager camo cans support Yuengling's partnership with military veteran nonprofit Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) as part of Yuengling's Stars & Stripes program – the brewery's year-round initiative supporting our nation's heroes and military veterans.

The special cans, emblazoned with a unique desert camouflage print and Team Red, White & Blue logo, mark just one of the many ways Yuengling values and pays tribute to the service men and women in our country. Starting today, the limited-edition Yuengling Lager cans will be available until the end of this summer in 12-ounce 12-pack, 12-ounce 24-pack cans as well as single-serve 24-ounce cans. The camo cans are available for purchase at fans of legal drinking age's favorite stores, restaurants and bars across the brewery's current 26-state-footprint.

Each camo displays a QR code co-branded with American country music star and official Yuengling Traditional Lager and Stars & Stripes program Brand Ambassador, Lee Brice. When scanned, the QR code will immerse fans in a digital Stars & Stripes experience, inviting users to enter an exclusive giveaway to win a Lee Brice Party Pack; learn more about Team RWB and donate to the organization; listen to Lee Brice's new album called "Hey World"; and tour America's Oldest Brewery or shop online for Stars & Stripes merchandise.

"As the Oldest Brewery in America, we are dedicated to supporting the U.S. military and are always seeking ways to further show our appreciation to those that protect our country's freedom," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member. "We are grateful to partner with Team Red, White & Blue, an organization that shares our devotion to the men and women that have served as our nation's heroes."

To kick off the start to the limited-edition camo can season and this year's Stars & Stripes program, Wendy Yuengling, alongside Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher and Yuengling Brand Ambassador, presented $55,000 to Team Red, White & Blue's Executive Director Mike Erwin. The presentation took place at Nola's inaugural "Bowling for The Troops" charity event at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia.

"We're stoked for this year's Team RWB camo can launch and grateful for the generous support from Yuengling through the Stars & Stripes program," said Mike Erwin, Founder and Executive Director of Team RWB. "As the nation's leading health and wellness community for veterans, this support will enable us to deliver consistent events and programming for years to come."

"I am thrilled to be part of Yuengling's efforts to support Team Red, White & Blue with these limited-edition cans," said Lee Brice. "I can't think of anything better than saluting our troops with a nice, cold Yuengling beer this summer."

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz. Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was recently established with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 26 states with recent expansion into Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Get news, updates, and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news. For more information about Yuengling, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook Page , follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram , or visit www.Yuengling.com .

About Team RWB

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging the nation's leading health and wellness community. Founded in 2010, Team RWB offers veterans real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. Team RWB believes that a strong focus on mental and physical health impacts every aspect of life and is essential for veterans to unlock their full potential. For more information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members visit teamrwb.org.

About Lee Brice

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 3 billion on-demand streams, and over 3.6 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He recently reached #1 at Country Radio with "Memory I Don't Mess With," which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP's 2021 Country Song of the Year "One of Them Girls," "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Carly Pearce, and "Rumor," which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," "Rumor," "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One of Them Girls," and "Memory I Don't Mess With." Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, "I Hope You're Happy Now" won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee's latest album, Hey World, features new radio single "Soul" and received a 2022 Billboard Music Award nomination for "Top Country Album."

