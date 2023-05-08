WHITE MOUNTAIN AND CLIFFS SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH LEGWEAR CONCEPTS, INC

WHITE MOUNTAIN AND CLIFFS TO INTRODUCE WOMEN'S, MEN'S AND KIDS' LEGWEAR

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHITE MOUNTAIN AND CLIFFS, the footwear brands dedicated to offering classic styles with a focus on comfort at an accessible price point today announced that for the first time in forty years, they will be expanding into an exciting new product category beyond women's footwear. The brand has signed a new licensing agreement for the distribution of legwear, including socks and hosiery for women, men, and kids. White Mountain and Cliffs have partnered with Legwear Concepts, Inc., an industry-leading wholesale hosiery company focused on developing socks and other legwear, slipper socks, cold weather and fashion accessories for private label and licensed brands.

(PRNewswire)

The new legwear collection will offer the same commitment to quality and attention to detail that customers have come to expect from the brands, and will include a cohesive assortment of basic everyday socks, performance socks, compression socks, boot socks, heavyweight and cozy socks for men, women and kids as well as hosiery. The styles are focused on classic style and comfort and include cushioned aspects, padded soles, supportive compression and moisture wicking materials. The first collections are scheduled to be launched in Fall 2023 just in time for the holiday season and will be available at Nordstrom Rack, TJX, DSW, the brand's e-commerce site: www.whitemountainshoes.com, and specialty stores to follow. Retail price points range from $9.99-$39.99.

"Over the past four decades, White Mountain and Cliffs have remained steadfast in their commitment to delivering high-quality, comfortable footwear at affordable prices. This unwavering dedication is what made the brand acquisition in January 2023 all the more enticing to me. This licensing agreement with Legwear Concepts Inc. marks a pivotal moment in our business for the White Mountain brand, allowing us to explore new product categories, cultivate fresh retail relationships, and connect with a broader consumer base. With Legwear Concept's unparalleled knowledge, expertise, and capabilities, they make the ideal partner for us to collaborate with, as we strive to offer our customers the very best in products. As we continue to expand, this partnership marks the first of many exciting licensed collaborations under the American Exchange Group umbrella." stated Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group.

"Our team has been focused on expanding the product offerings of White Mountain and Cliffs beyond our core category of women's footwear since being acquired by American Exchange Group earlier this year. This new licensing partnership is a strategic move aligned with our mission to grow and diversify our customer base and product categories and propel the business forward with White Mountain and Cliffs. With the strength of our brands and market relationships, we were able to secure this partnership in just a few months. We are thrilled to enter into a new product category and are excited to partner with Legwear Concepts, Inc., known for their expertise and capabilities in the industry" said Cynthia Nixon, VP of Licensing and Brand Development at American Exchange Group.

"Legwear Concepts is thrilled to be the first to manufacture a brand-new category for White Mountain and Cliffs by introducing the socks, legwear and hosiery assortment to the market! Our mission is to provide unbeatable comfort to your sole while maintaining the classic American style identity of White Mountain and Cliffs. This partnership will fill a much-needed void in the market, by expanding the current success of White Mountain and Cliffs into the kids, ladies, and men's sock retail channels. The expertise of our design team tailors our product line to merchandise perfectly with their renowned footwear to present a strong presence of White Mountain and Cliffs globally." said Benny Lati, President of Legwear Concepts.

About White Mountain:

White Mountain Footwear Group is a footwear company dedicated to offering classic styles with a focus on comfort at an accessible price point for the past 40 years. www.whitemountainshoes.com

About American Exchange Group:

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of accessories and footwear. By facilitating distribution to major retailers globally for private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and accessories including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags and fashion accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends. www.axnygroup.com

About Legwear Concepts, Inc.:

Legwear Concepts is an industry-leading wholesale legwear company focused on merging comfort, performance, and quality with the latest trends. Our team specializes in developing socks, legwear, slipper socks, cold weather & fashion accessories for private label and licensed brands. Legwear Concepts offers a full range of product for infants, kids, teens, men, and ladies. Our mission is to offer the highest standard of materials at the most competitive pricing. Contact: info@legwearconcepts.com

White Mountain (PRNewswire)

White Mountain (PRNewswire)

White Mountain (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Exchange Group