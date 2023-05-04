LIKEWIZE APPOINTS NEW EVP OF GLOBAL STRATEGY TO HELP STRENGTHEN INTERNATIONAL GROWTH

DALLAS , May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Likewize, the world's fastest growing provider of technology protection and support, has appointed Andy Morris as EVP of Global Strategy. Andy will be responsible for strengthening the company's global alliances and growing its sustainable subscription services. He will also drive the development of innovative, consumer-focused programs that will accelerate the company's expansion in new markets.

Likewize operates in over 30 countries around the world and resolves 250 million device problems for customers each year through its insurance, warranty, repair, upgrade, and premium support services.

Commenting on the appointment, Rod Millar, CEO of Likewize, said: "We are delighted to welcome Andy into this business leadership role. His wealth of knowledge and experience will help us solidify our market leading position. Our financial position is now stronger than ever, having secured additional investment last year from one of the world's leading Private Equity funds. As we move into our next ambitious phase of international growth, we need someone with Andy's skills and proven track record to help us maximise our success."

Andy Morris has over 20 years of experience in helping to grow innovative device technology protection services. He has held various senior leadership positions at Assurant, LSG, Barclays, GE, Apple Financial Services and Sun Microsystems Finance.

Andy Morris, EVP of Global Strategy of Likewize, said: "As one of the company's many millions of customers, I have been hugely impressed with the customer experience Likewize offers - with a technician solving my issues from the convenience of my home, within an hour - saving me both time and money.

"Rod and the wider management team have done a fantastic job in creating an innovative culture, where employees are encouraged to disrupt traditional expectations around product and service. I'm looking forward to becoming a part of that and confident I will help expand the number of international consumers, clients and partners recognising the benefits of working with us."

Prior to his business career, Andy played professional rugby for Sale Sharks and represented England U21's.

Likewize offers the most comprehensive protection against any technology disruption, resolving 250 million problems each year across insurance, warranty, repairs, trade ins, recycling, and premium tech support. Trusted by the world's largest brands, telcos, and banks to look after approximately a billion of their customers, Likewize operates in over 30 countries.

For more information about Likewize, please visit www.likewize.com .

