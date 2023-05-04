João Marcelo Gomes Named President of Kemin Food Technologies - EMEA

Company leader pivots from agriculture in South America to food industry in Europe, Middle East and Africa

VERONELLA, Italy, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, recently appointed João Marcelo Gomes as President of Kemin Food Technologies – EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

Gomes joined Kemin in 2019 as President of Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – South America. Under his leadership, the business unit doubled its growth in net sales and achieved record growth in net income. Gomes also made an impact in people management, with the Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – South America team reaching some of its highest scores in employee engagement.

A business developer at heart, Gomes has held various executive positions throughout his career, focusing on sales; marketing; and business and people development in animal nutrition and health companies, including Bayer, Fort Dodge, Pfizer, Ceva and Novus International.

"I am very excited to take on this new role in Kemin's food technologies business and am looking forward to expanding my knowledge across the industries Kemin serves," said Gomes. "Kemin Food Technologies – EMEA has balanced consumers' growing interest in more natural products and ingredients with the economic crisis that has challenged food manufacturers to meet budget expectations while providing clearer labels. I'm eager to join the team and work together to continue their success, execute our growth strategy and take the business unit to the next level."

Kemin established its food technologies business unit in EMEA nearly two decades ago with a focus on keeping products safe, maintaining high quality and appealing to consumers. Kemin Food Technologies – EMEA offers customers a wide range of plant-based extracts, antioxidants, antimicrobials and functional proteins. Kemin specializes in solutions that address shelf-life, flavor, color, food safety and yield enhancement.

"Kemin continues to see great potential to expand our business in EMEA, and I'm thrilled to have João leading the charge to grow our presence in the region's food and beverage industry," said Giuseppe Abrate, Global Group President – Food and Human, Kemin Industries. "With his experience in business development and general management, I trust João will elevate Kemin in EMEA's food technologies segment and achieve our strategic ambitions in the market."

Gomes was born in Cachoeira Paulista, São Paulo, Brazil, and earned his veterinary degree from Universidade Federal Rural of Rio De Janeiro. He, along with his spouse, have relocated to Italy, where Kemin Food Technologies – EMEA is headquartered. Marsha Bro, Gomes's predecessor, now serves as Worldwide Acquisition and Licensing Director for Kemin Industries, and is based at the company's global headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

