JELD-WEN to Participate in 16th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, announced its participation in the upcoming 16th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference. Chief Executive Officer William J. Christensen and Chief Financial Officer Julie C. Albrecht will hold a fireside chat at 8:15 am ET on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The live webcast will be available on JELD-WEN's website at investors.jeld-wen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.jeld-wen.com for 180 days following the event.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar® and Breezway® in Australia.

