Bomb Pop Drops New Candy Clash Flavor Just In Time for Summer

The Iconic Ice Pop Brand Launches Limited Edition Version Based On Fan Favorite Candy Flavors

LE MARS, Iowa, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime is right around the corner and Bomb Pop , America's favorite ice pop brand, is dropping the ultimate flavor mash-up: Candy Clash. Combining the signature candy flavors known and loved by all - blue raspberry, strawberry and watermelon - Candy Clash is the collision of three fan favorites into one delightfully delicious ice pop designed to be enjoyed throughout the summer and beyond.

Bomb Pop's Candy Clash (PRNewswire)

"Bomb Pop is already a signature staple of summer but we are always looking for new innovations, new products and new opportunities for enjoyment," said Alnese Thomas, Senior Brand Manager of Bomb Pop, "Candy Clash is emblematic of the feeling of summer: the excitement and potential that all ages feel. We created Candy Clash based on the favorite flavors of tweens and teens - combining these into a refreshing new snack for all."

Since 1955 when the brand first launched its iconic red, white and blue rocket shape, Bomb Pop has continued to pursue exploration and possibility. Continually introducing new flavor mashups that open a world of opportunity and excitement when it comes to snacking, today, the launch of Bomb Pop's Candy Clash brings a new direction to the brand's portfolio introducing the fun and excitement of candy flavors into a unique frozen treat.

Whether you are looking for the next poolside pop, afternoon snack or a beach cooler necessity, Bomb Pop's Candy Clash is a fun new flavor to add to your freezer that will not disappoint.

Candy Clash is available nationwide at your favorite grocery retailers for a standard retail price of $4.29 for a box of 12 1.75 oz Pops. To find Bomb Pop Candy Clash at a location near you, visit www.bombpop.com/where-to-buy.

About Bomb Pop®

Bomb Pop is the original symbol of summer fun. The brand began in 1955 with its launch of the rocket-shaped red, white, and blue ice pop. Through its iconic shape and distinct soft, icy texture, Bomb Pop has bridged generations of families and friends over the last 65 years. Learn more about your favorite Bomb Pop – and locate a store near you – at www.bombpop.com.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com.

