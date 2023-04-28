UL Solutions and Korea Testing Certification Institute Join Forces to Advance Electric Vehicle Charging and Battery Safety and Performance

The collaboration assists Korean electric charger manufacturers in obtaining ENERGY STAR® certification.

The relationship sets the stage to help manufacturers meet the growing demand for electric vehicle chargers and batteries as electric vehicle adoption rises.

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, and the Korea Testing Certification Institute (KTC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Washington, DC to collaborate on the safety and performance evaluation and global market access of electric vehicle (EV) chargers. The relationship sets the stage to help Korean manufacturers meet the growing demand for EV chargers as EV adoption rises in the U.S.

UL Solutions and KTC signed an MoU to collaborate on the safety and performance evaluation and global market access of EV chargers and batteries. Pictured left to right: Korea’s Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Lee Chang-yang, Ahn Sung-il, President of Korea Testing Certification Institute, Weifang Zhou, Executive Vice President and President of Testing, Inspection and Certification at UL Solutions, and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. (PRNewswire)

With this agreement, UL Solutions and KTC can assist Korean electric charger manufacturers in obtaining ENERGY STAR® certification. KTC has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to test for the ENERGY STAR® program. A joint program of the EPA and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), ENERGY STAR® identifies top-performing, cost-effective products, homes and buildings, and helps consumers, businesses and industry save money and protect the environment through the adoption of energy-efficient products and practices. The MoU between UL Solutions and KTC supports Korean EV charger manufacturers in obtaining ENERGY STAR® certification without sending samples overseas, resulting in time and cost savings.

In addition, UL Solutions and KTC have pledged to collaborate on EV battery safety and performance evaluation to help Korean manufacturers develop and export EV battery products.

"Energy savings and environmental concerns among consumers are helping speed the adoption of innovative products to reduce environmental impact," said Weifang Zhou, executive vice president and president, Testing, Inspection and Certification at UL Solutions. "We are excited about our collaboration with KTC and how we are joining to support the global transition to clean transportation."

"We look forward to working with UL Solutions to help open markets to Korean manufacturers while also helping them advance the safety and performance of their innovations critical to the adoption of battery-powered transportation," said Ahn Sung-il, president of KTC.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

About Korea Testing Certification

Korea Testing Certification Institute (KTC) is the representative testing and certification institute of Korea. For over 50 years since its establishment, KTC has provided testing and certification services in various fields such as electric, electronic, communication, machinery, chemistry, bio, etc., and has supported Korea's industrial growth by responding to national R&D demands. In addition, we have established domestic and overseas bases to support the growth of Korean companies, regional innovation, exports and overseas expansion.

