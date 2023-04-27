GreenPower Appoints H.K. Truck Center as Dealer in Central New Jersey for Medium and Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the appointment of H.K. Truck Center as its dealer for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles in the central New Jersey market.

H.K. Truck Center has been a leading provider in sales, service, parts, leasing and rentals for truck owners and operators throughout the Northeast for more than 40 years. They strive to build excellent client relationships in all areas of their quality-conscious operations including offering new and used commercial medium duty truck sales, repair and maintenance. H.K. Truck Center has a dedicated parts department with a huge inventory of OEM parts and provide exceptional truck leasing opportunities through NationLease.

"We are excited to begin our partnership with an organization such as GreenPower Motor Company, as they align so closely with our values. GreenPower is engineered to be the strongest, safest and most durable product on the market, and we stand behind any company that provides reliable, safe, efficient and green vehicles," Henry Knabe, General Manager of H.K. Truck Center.

Alongside this new partnership, the state of New Jersey last week opened a voucher program that provides vouchers of up to $218,750 per all-electric vehicle. GreenPower is an approved NJ ZIP manufacturer which allows GreenPower's New Jersey customers to order vehicles under the voucher program. The vouchers range from a base of $65,000 for GreenPower's EV Star vehicles up to $218,750 for the Type D all-electric BEAST school bus. NJ ZIP offers additional vouchers of 25% of the base voucher amount for small businesses, 10% for overburdened communities and 4% for other eligible businesses.

"H.K. Truck Center will be a valued dealer for GreenPower moving forward in the New Jersey market," said GreenPower Vice President of Medium Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales Claus Tritt. "GreenPower is the largest volume provider of vehicles under the New Jersey ZIP program, and we expect that to only grow under the new partnership with H.K. Truck Center."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

