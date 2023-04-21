Earth Day 2023: XCMG Machinery Fast Tracks Sustainable Development with Innovative Product Strategies

XUZHOU, China, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Earth Day 2023, XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) is expanding its commitment to promote the sustainable development of the construction equipment industry, continuing to scale up investments into the R&D of green machinery technologies and products, optimizing environmental production standards to create net-zero factories, and pushing forward industrial upgrading.

XCMG has recently delivered a batch order of the LW500KV-LNG natural gas loaders, supporting railroad logistics with its strong performing and economical construction equipment, and environmentally friendly operation policies.

XCMG Machinery Delivers a Batch Order of the LW500KV-LNG Natural Gas Loaders in China Lately. (PRNewswire)

Railroad logistics has strict timing requirements to maintain a strong operating cycle. Apart from meeting the time deadlines, the LNG loaders also need to be flexible and powerful to move around within limited space and complete high-intensity loading and unloading tasks 24 hours a day.

As various industries in China advance with their plans to reach the "Dual Carbon" goals, XCMG is leveraging years of industry experience and accelerated development roadmap of electric and intelligent products to launch a series of pioneering, innovative technologies, and products, taking the lead to push forward the green transformation of the construction machinery industry.

XCMG strives to give full play to its capabilities and develop intelligent, high-end equipment, especially in the new energy sector. It has launched the Sky Mirror HD+ global brand from XCMG Road Machinery designed for high-grade asphalt pavement applications, and hydrogen-fueled trucks that set a benchmark in China's hydrogen-fueled green energy transport industry.

Sustainable manufacturing: optimizing waste management policies and building zero-carbon factories

XCMG is advancing manufacturing technology and industrial upgrade to promote integrated resource utilization and environmental conservation. XCMG Hydraulics has benchmarked green manufacturing development with its state-level "green factory" for high-end hydraulic components. It has established a precise, long-term industrial waste disposal mechanism – wastewater is essentially processed into harmless water that is used for various functions, including being recycled for assembly, cleaning before electroplating, and even sanitation and landscaping.

The factory's production of waste gas is also 100 percent compliant with emission standards. In recent years, XCMG Hydraulics has implemented measures to treat welding fume and dust issues and achieved a 100 percent treatment rate. It has also introduced the most advanced waste paint gas treatment process that reduced the VOCs emission concentration from the original 200mg to 30mg per cubic meter, which is significantly lower than the national emission standards.

XCMG Hydraulics has also carried out a series of remanufacturing projects, including the recycling of solid waste and used cylinders and that conserve energy and generate new values for the scrapped parts and products.

"XCMG is committed to driving the green transformation of the construction machinery industry chain and setting the industry benchmark of R&D, strategies, and green manufacturing through innovative product development and intelligent solutions, thriving to build a green and better future for people and the planet," said Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XCMG Machinery