UNITED BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND $0.22 DIVIDEND

COLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: UBOH)

Quarterly cash dividend declared of $0.22 per share for shareholders of record on May 31, 2023 , payable on June 15, 2023 . This dividend is up 4.8% from the prior year comparable period. Based on the average closing price for the first quarter, this is a 4.46% dividend yield.

Net income of $1.9 million for 2023 first quarter, down from $2.5 million in the comparable period in 2022.

Basic earnings per share of $0.60 for 2023 first quarter, down from $0.77 in the comparable period in 2022.

Return on average assets of 0.69% for the 2023 first quarter, down from 0.94% in the comparable period in 2022.

Return on average tangible equity of 13.44% for the 2023 first quarter, up from 11.96% in the comparable period in 2022.

Net interest margin of 3.53% for the 2023 first quarter, up from 3.42% in the comparable period in 2022.

Deposit growth of $22.3 million , excluding $28.7 million in brokered CDs, up 9.3% annualized from December 31, 2022 .

Asset quality improved with non-performing loans down 6.5% and classified loans down 4.1% from December 31, 2022 .

About The Union Bank Company:

Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com.

Shareholders, Clients, and Team Members:



Despite a difficult operating environment, your Company is reporting pre-tax income of approximately $2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported 13.44% return on average tangible shareholders' equity, strong liquidity and asset quality metrics. The recent downward movement in long term treasury yields improved the Company's unrealized loss position and resulting tangible book value to $18.98 per share. Earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter were suppressed by significant headwinds for our residential mortgage team and increased costs due to inflationary pressures, however, the bank has offset some of those headwinds by right sizing staffing levels with decreases of over 16% in the past five quarters.

I am pleased to report that the Board of Directors declared a $0.22 per common share dividend payable June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023. The dividend is approximately 37% of the reported net income for the first quarter of 2023.

While we expect the headwinds and compressing margins to continue to have a negative impact on your Company's earnings throughout 2023 and into 2024, we believe that continued efforts on cost control, new loan volumes, and repricing of existing loans at market rates through this cycle will offset some of that earnings pressure. The efforts of the team and our strong corporate values of respect for and accountability to our shareholders, clients, colleagues, and communities are the foundation for the continued success of your Company. Thank you for your ongoing support and the trust you have placed in us.

Respectfully,

Brian D. Young,

President and CEO

Financial Information (Unaudited)







March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 89,668,000

30,680,000 Securities 260,901,000

285,146,000 Loans 683,907,000

687,545,000 Less allowance for loan loss (9,402,000)

(9,401,000) Other assets 92,171,000

93,323,000 Total Assets $1,117,245,000

$1,087,293,000







Deposits 1,004,884,000

953,883,000 Borrowings 18,768,000

44,088,000 Other liabilities 6,409,000

6,631,000 Total Liabilities 1,030,061,000

1,004,602,000







Common stock and surplus 20,934,000

20,862,000 Retained earnings 113,647,000

112,466,000 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (33,271,000)

(38,366,000) Treasury stock (14,126,000)

(12,271,000) Total shareholders' equity 87,184,000

82,691,000







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,117,245,000

$1,087,293,000







Common shares outstanding 3,067,883

3,153,368









3 months ended

3 months ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022 Interest income 11,183,000

8,765,000 Interest expense 2,624,000

563,000 Net interest income 8,559,000

8,202,000







Provision for loan losses (26,000)

- Net interest income after provision 8,585,000

8,202,000







Non-interest income 1,743,000

3,081,000 Non-interest expense 8,356,000

8,399,000 Income before federal income taxes 1,972,000

2,884,000







Federal income taxes 87,000

364,000 Net Income $1,885,000

$2,520,000







Average common shares outstanding 3,130,198

3,278,044







Per Share Data:





Net income $0.60

$0.77 Cash dividends declared $0.22

$0.21 Book value $28.42

$30.30 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $18.98

$21.43 Closing price $19.00

$32.02 Dividend yield (annualized) 4.63 %

2.62 %







Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets 0.69 %

0.94 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.86 %

8.89 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.44 %

11.96 % Net interest margin 3.53 %

3.42 %







Credit Quality and Other Ratios:





Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average outstanding net loans -0.02 %

-0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to loans (end of period) 1.38 %

1.69 % Loans to deposits (end of period) 67.76 %

65.01 %

United Bancshares, Inc Directors Robert L. Benroth Herbert H. Huffman III H. Edward Rigel David P. Roach Daniel W. Schutt, Chairman R. Steven Unverferth Brian D. Young Officers Brian D. Young, President/CEO Denise E. Giesige, Secretary Klint D. Manz, CFO The Union Bank Co. Directors Robert L. Benroth Anthony M. V. Eramo Herbert H. Huffman III Kevin L. Lammon William R. Perry H. Edward Rigel David P. Roach Carol R. Russell Daniel W. Schutt R. Steven Unverferth Dr. Jane M. Wood Brian D. Young, Chairman

Investor Materials

United Bancshares, Inc. has traded its common stock on the OTCQX Markets Exchange under the symbol "UBOH". Annual and quarterly shareholder reports, regulatory filings, press releases, and articles about United Bancshares, Inc. are available in the Investor Relations section of our website theubank.com or by calling 800-837-8111.

View original content:

SOURCE United Bancshares, Inc.