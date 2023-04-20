Life Sciences Brands Reach Clinically Relevant Audiences with New Veeva Crossix Prime Segments

Suite of privacy-safe health segments drive targeted advertising to efficiently reach patients

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Crossix Prime Segments, a new solution helping life sciences brands improve media efficiency and better target patients by reaching more highly-qualified health audiences. Used with Veeva Crossix Reach Segments, marketers can connect with patients at any stage of the patient journey in a privacy-safe way. By leveraging Veeva Crossix Prime Segments, more efficient campaigns are delivered across channels and devices with the data to reach the right patient at the right time.

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems) (PRNewswire)

With data privacy embedded at its core, patented Veeva Crossix SafeMine technology ensures that Veeva Crossix Prime and Reach Segments protect patient privacy and are compliant with all laws and regulations.

"In our initial campaigns, Veeva Crossix Prime Segments reached consumers about five times more qualified than our existing scale segments," said Ari Shenkman, director of programmatic at Havas Media Group, North America. "Leveraging both Veeva Crossix Prime and Reach Segments gives us flexibility across HMG clients' programmatic buys. We can optimize between audiences to improve qualified scale and efficiencies across campaigns."

Veeva Crossix is the first to offer a complete suite of health audience segments for all advertising strategies. With health and consumer data from 300 million U.S. consumers, Veeva Crossix Consumer Segments leverages machine learning to deliver privacy-safe health audience targeting across mediums.

"Veeva Crossix Prime Segments are helping us reach and communicate with patient populations across the media landscape," said Jonathan Law, senior director, media strategy and planning at Klick Health. "Adding Veeva Crossix Prime Segments to our toolkit gives our life sciences clients an additional privacy-safe way to deliver relevant information at every stage of the patient journey — on any channel."

"Our machine learning models for Veeva Crossix Prime Segments will help brands maximize impact and engagement with smaller patient populations most in need of a specific therapy," said Jeremy Mittler, head of Veeva Crossix Audience Segments. "With Veeva Crossix Audience Segments, brands no longer have to trade off between cost, scalability, and audience quality. They now have a wide range of targeting capabilities to reach patients at any stage of treatment."

Leading life sciences, over-the-counter, and consumer packaged goods brands — as well as hospital systems and government agencies — can drive more meaningful digital and targeted TV campaigns with Veeva Crossix Audience Segments. Advertisers can reach targeted audiences at scale while maintaining current HIPAA, state privacy law, and specific Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) guidelines.

Learn more about driving effective campaigns for highly targeted audiences at Veeva Commercial Summit in Boston, May 2-3. Life sciences industry professionals can register at veeva.com/CommercialSummit.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Crossix Consumer Audience Segments, visit: veeva.com/AudienceSegments Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Alison Borris

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

alison.borris@veeva.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veeva Systems