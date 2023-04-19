KnowBe4 Launches How-To Guide To Help Organizations Strengthen Security Culture

Guide provides steps and checklist for organizations to define, build and foster a strong security culture

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the launch of its 2023 Security Culture How-To Guide, which delves into the fundamentals of what security culture is and the steps an organization can take to understand, build and maintain a strong culture within their workplace.

KnowBe4 defines security culture as the ideas, customs and social behaviors of a group that influence its security. Additionally, security culture can be broken down into seven different dimensions as described in KnowBe4's 2022 Security Culture Report . These dimensions include the attitudes, behaviors, cognition, communication, compliance, norms and responsibilities of employees and organizations that can be used to measure security culture.

This guide covers the essential ideas and definitions of security culture and provides seven basic, yet detailed steps for organizations to use to begin their journey toward building and strengthening their security culture. The guide also provides examples along with a checklist for an easy way to measure and track improvement.

"Security culture is a critical, contributing factor in reducing risks and improving overall security within organizations," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "At KnowBe4, we recognize security culture as a vital backbone for a strong workforce that is educated and prepared to defend against bad actors who utilize social engineering and other malicious types of attacks. We created this how-to guide to inspire and support organizations around the world as they work to build human firewalls and fortify their security culture."

To download KnowBe4's 2023 Security Culture How-To Guide, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/hubfs/Security-Culture-How-To-Guide-WP-1091_EN-US.pdf .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 56,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

