HPV Cancers Alliance to Congress: Eradicate HPV

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy-nominated actress, Marcia Cross, and her partners at the HPV Cancers Alliance took to Capitol Hill today to advocate for federal funding and legislation in support of HPV awareness and the six cancers HPV causes.

Cancers caused by HPV are now impacting individuals over 40 as the HPV vaccine was not available until 2006. In 2019 Cross revealed she had been diagnosed with anal cancer linked to HPV and has since become a tireless advocate for HPV awareness and prevention. She co-founded the HPV Cancers Alliance with Lillian Kreppel, who was also diagnosed with anal cancer linked to HPV in 2017, and Dan Lifton, CEO of research-driven nutrition company Quality of Life.

President Biden has proposed $15 million in Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 funding through his Cancer Moonshot initiative to encourage the use of HPV vaccines. The funding will be used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to increase vaccine uptake and support increased awareness, education, and training on HPV vaccination for cancer prevention.

"According to the CDC more than 46,000 HPV-related cancers occur in the U.S. each year, "said Cross, "Congress must support these efforts and allocate robust funding to increase awareness about the virus and the cancers it can cause, and providers and families should be educated about the HPV vaccine."

Representative Kathy Castor (D-FL) will soon reintroduce the Promoting Resources to Expand Vaccination, Education, and New Treatments for HPV Cancers Act, or the PREVENT HPV Cancers Act. The bill would create a national awareness campaign, give states additional resources to improve their immunization information systems, and expand funding for the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Initiative. The HPV Cancers Alliance supports the PREVENT HPV Cancers Act.

Said Kreppel," The HPV vaccine is nearly 100 percent effective and provides long-lasting protection. Congress should make every effort to support HPV prevention and awareness of the virus and its potentially devastating consequences."

The mission of The HPV Cancers Alliance is to empower individuals with knowledge about the health and lifestyle impact of HPV infection and embolden them to take the necessary action to prevent and treat the virus and eliminate its dangerous consequences.

