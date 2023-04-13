Zaxby's extends Zax Rewardz incentive with new app downloads

New loyalty program members can enjoy a free Big Zax Snak meal

ATHENS, Ga., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's® is celebrating spring with flavor-packed rewards through its award-winning loyalty program, Zax Rewardz. Amid rising loyalty cutbacks in the quick-service restaurant industry, Zaxby's is rewarding its most loyal fans by extending its welcome offer—a free Big Zax Snak® meal—for downloading and joining its Zax Rewardz program. Zaxby's Big Zax Snak meal features three tender, tasty Chicken Fingerz, Texas Toast and Zax Sauce®, served with Crinkle Fries and a small Coca-Cola Freestyle® drink.

"At a time when other loyalty programs are lowering the value of rewards, we're doubling down on rewarding our most loyal guests. We are extending an attractive sign-up offer that includes a free meal while making it easy to earn and redeem rewards," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "The guest response has exceeded our expectations and it's clear they appreciate the value our program offers. Since launching the new app in September, we've more than doubled the number of active users and have earned a 4.7 rating in the app store."

Recent changes to loyalty programs across quick-service brands suggest customers will have to spend more to earn free perks. Zaxby's has simplified the process of redeeming points and continually rewards members through offers like Free Delivery Sundays, every Sunday through the end of May; and Free Delivery Week, April 24-30.

Zaxby's point-based catalog of rewards allows users to turn earned points into flavor-packed freebies. Every $1 earns 10 points, which accumulate into a choice of free menu items and select dollars-off rewards. To start earning points immediately for Zax Rewardz, customers can sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards, or download the new app on Google Play or the App Store. Guests can also order ahead for pickup or delivery using the Zaxby's app.

Zaxby's new rewards program launched in 2022 and was recently recognized as one of America's Best Loyalty Programs in the Fast-Food Restaurant Chains Category on Newsweek's and Statista's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs in 2023, outranking its direct competition.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich received Thrillist's Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich in both 2021 and 2022. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

