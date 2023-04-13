THE FIESTA OF FLAVOR!™ IS HERE: INTRODUCING TAMPICO™ HARD PUNCH

Two new irresistible flavors, TAMPICO™ Hard Punch Citrus and Island, are rolling out in select states

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COOP Beverage Works, the wholly owned subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based craft brewery COOP Ale Works and makers of SONIC™ Hard Beverages, announced today that TAMPICO™ Hard Punch is rolling out across the United States! TAMPICO™ Hard Punch is now available for adults of legal drinking age, just in time for the warmer weather months.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tampico Beverages to create the TAMPICO™ Hard Punch beverage line that brings a new flavor-forward twist to the market," said Ryan Stump, COOP Beverage Works Vice President of Business Operations. "Whether you are inviting friends over for dinner or lounging around in the comfort of your own home, TAMPICO™ Hard Punch will transport your taste buds to a tropical getaway and deliver a satisfying punch of flavor."

Inspired by the irresistible fruit flavors of TAMPICO®, TAMPICO™ Hard Punch offers a bold and sweet experience in a flavored malt beverage. The new go-to beverage is available in two distinct flavors - Citrus and Island.

TAMPICO™ Hard Punch Citrus is an explosion of flavor driven by bold and vibrant fruit-forward notes. The combination of orange, tangerine and lemon creates a crisp, hard punch made to kick off any occasion with friends.

TAMPICO™ Hard Punch Island provides a ticket to paradise with a sip of this tropical hard punch. The smooth and unique blend of pineapple, banana and orange brings back nostalgic flavors in the form of a vibrant hard punch.

"From the original domestic launch of Tampico's iconic Citrus Punch in 1989, Tampico Beverages and its portfolio of products is now recognized in over 50 countries as a leader in high quality, value-added beverages, offering consumers its irresistible and refreshing signature blend of fruit flavors," said Mark Kent, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Tampico Beverages. "Tampico Beverages has been rewarded with substantial brand awareness, and is respected for its tradition of success maintaining a category leadership position wherever it is available. We are excited to enter this growing category and provide adult consumers with the opportunity to enjoy the iconic Tampico flavors in a malt beverage."

TAMPICO™ Hard Punch is made with natural and artificial flavors at an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 8% and is available in 4-pack 12oz. cans and 24oz. single-serve cans. TAMPICO™ Hard Punch can be found on shelves in select retailers in the following states: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. To find a store near you and follow the latest on TAMPICO™ Hard Punch, visit tampicohardbeverages.com .

About TAMPICO™ Hard Punch

Inspired by the colorful and irresistible fruit flavored juice drinks of Tampico Beverages, COOP Beverage Works and Tampico Beverages partnered to create a full-flavored malt beverage for adults of legal drinking age to enjoy. TAMPICO™ Hard Punch is currently available in Citrus and Island flavors and is a flavorful and delectable take on Tampico Beverages iconic flavored drinks. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @tampicohardbevs.

About Tampico Beverages, Inc.

Tampico Beverages was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1989 and it is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of high-quality and value-added juice drinks. With manufacturing facilities in Chicago, Texas and Brazil, Tampico Beverages has developed its TAMPICO® brand into a global brand selling its portfolio of irresistible fruit flavored beverage drinks in over 50 countries. With substantial brand awareness in the United States and throughout the world, Tampico Beverages has a longstanding tradition of success and maintains a leadership position in the juice drink category. For more information, please visit www.tampico.com .

About COOP Beverage Works

COOP Beverage Works is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oklahoma City-based craft brewery COOP Ale Works. COOP Beverage Works develops and markets alcoholic beverage products in the seltzer, ready to-drink (RTD) and malt-beverage categories. Brands include SONIC™ Hard Beverages (SONIC™ Hard Seltzer, SONIC™ Hard Slush and SONIC™ Hard Southern Sweet Tea), TAMPICO™ Hard Punch beverages and future licensing partners. For more information, please visit coopaleworks.com .

