LG SMILES BACK TO THE WORLD WITH ITS NEW BRAND IDENTITY

With Reinvented Brand Strategy, Company Aims to Actively Communicate

With Customers Beyond Generations and Locations

SEOUL, South Korea, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) unveiled a new brand direction and visual identity, which will shed more light on the value of Life's Good with a more dynamic and youthful look across all physical and digital customer touch points.

In the company's new Brand Communication Guidelines shared with employees all around the world, LG outlined the new direction for the brand to be loved by customers across countries and generations, including Generation Z, and ultimately establish itself as an iconic brand. The Brand Communication Guidelines reiterate LG's core values of 'Uncompromising Customer Experience,' 'Human-centered Innovation' and 'Warmth to Power a Smile.'

The brand slogan, Life's Good, encompasses the message of how the company enables its customers to enjoy a quality life and indulge in precious moments via LG products, services and communication. And, as the brand mission, the company has pursued Innovation for a Better Life, contributing to the shaping of a better life and future for the planet.

The newly established brand direction includes a revamp of LG's visual identity, reinterpreting the existing warmth and sense of togetherness of the brand. The company aims to boost interaction with more customers through a new visual identity that adds vitality and interactive elements while putting a new spin on the existing brand image.

In the digital space, the company's symbol will come to life, engaging customers with a new level of expressiveness. The brand symbol, composed of the letters 'L' and 'G,' can perform eight unique motions, including nodding, spinning and winking. With its new capabilities, the brand symbol can greet customers with a friendly smile or move along with background music on digital platforms in a variety of witty ways.

In addition to its signature LG Red color, the company will be using the more energetic LG Active Red across all customer contact points. Also, various gradient elements in LG Active Red, white and black were also introduced, offering variety as they can be applied according to the unique characteristic of each product or service.

The company also designed a new typeface for its Life's Good brand slogan, which will be used more widely as a brand asset in product packaging. Cleverly integrated into the typeface are shapes inspired by various LG products.

LG's new brand strategy not only strengthens the company's unique identity, but signals its willingness and capacity to evolve with generations, along with its unmatched commitment to innovating customer experiences all around the globe. The company plans to utilize its one-of-a-kind brand asset at all customer contact points globally throughout the year.

"Having a strong, consistent brand strategy enables us to better communicate our value proposition and unique identity, which harmonically blends innovation and warmth," said William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics. "Implementing the new brand strategy, LG aims to become an iconic brand that resonates with consumers transcending generations and locations."

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

LG New Brand Identity 02 (PRNewswire)

LG New Brand Identity 03 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics