GIDARA Energy Announces New CEO

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIDARA Energy, a leading renewable energy company based in the Netherlands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Norbert Kamp as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective May 1ST 2023. Dr. Kamp brings extensive experience in the renewable energy sector and is committed to continuing GIDARA Energy's mission of helping to achieve decarbonization of the industry.

GIDARA Energy (PRNewswire)

Dr. Norbert Kamp succeeds Wim van der Zande, who is stepping down as CEO after the successful milestone of obtaining a key environmental permit for its Amsterdam waste-to-chemicals facility. Under his leadership, GIDARA Energy experienced tremendous development.

In his 40-year career, Wim van der Zande performed executive and non-executive functions in major organizations. Together with his son Chris van der Zande, Wim founded G.I. Dynamics in 2010. G.I. Dynamics formed the joint venture GIDARA Energy with industrial decarbonization-focused private equity firm Ara Partners. GIDARA Energy is now a technology powerhouse, capable of leading the cause of global waste gasification — one of the most scalable pillars of decarbonization available to the industrial sector.

The GIDARA Energy team would like to thank Wim for his leadership, dedication, and commitment to sustainability.

Norbert brings a wealth of energy industry experience to GIDARA Energy, having held several leading positions in the energy sector over the past 25 years. Prior to joining GIDARA Energy as a member of the executive leadership in 2022, he was Managing Director for VARO Energy's Germany business and subsequently Chief Strategy Officer. Previously, Norbert worked for 19 years at BP, where he served in various roles including that of Chief Commercial Officer of Air BP.

He holds a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Bonn (Germany) and a D.Phil degree in Chemistry from the University of York (UK).

With his strong vision and industry expertise, Norbert will lead GIDARA Energy and its waste-to-chemical facilities into its next phases of growth.

About GIDARA Energy

GIDARA Energy is focused on converting non-recyclable waste into advanced biofuels using patented technologies. GIDARA Energy's High-Temperature Winkler (HTW® 2.0 and, in the near future, HTW® 3.0) technology can be utilized to produce valuable products such as advanced biofuels (Renewable Methanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel) for use in the road transport, marine, and aviation sectors, helping these sectors to reduce their carbon emissions and become more sustainable.

GIDARA Energy's objective is to meet the demand for cleaner fuels, reduce global carbon emissions and create a more circular economy. The patented HTW® 2.0 technology is the leading gasification process, with decades of waste gasification experience at a commercial scale. Over the years, the technology has been significantly improved to achieve better results and handle a broad range of feedstocks.

For more information about GIDARA Energy, please visit www.gidara-energy.com.

About GIDARA Energy's Waste to Chemical facilities

Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA) and Advanced Methanol Rotterdam (AMR) are GIDARA Energy's flagship renewable fuels facilities, based in the Port of Amsterdam and Port of Rotterdam, respectively. The Advanced Methanol facilities will achieve a combined reduction of 700,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2eq) of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per year, producing approximately 180,000 tons of renewable methanol yearly by converting 360,000 tons of local non-recyclable waste that is currently being incinerated.

Side streams such as green CO2 and solid residue are used for greenhouses and cement filling, respectively. Its objective is to contribute to better fuels and a circular economy while providing port expansion, thus more employment. The Advanced Methanol facilities will be working in close cooperation with local partners and several universities.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm focused on industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors, seeking to create companies with significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Boston and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

Media Relations GIDARA Energy:

Salva Mehtash, Marketing and Public Relations Manager

communications@gidara-energy.com, +31(0)158 200 740

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GIDARA Energy