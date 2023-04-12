Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC enhances advisory product lineup

LINCOLN, Neb., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC (AAS) has broadened its investment advisory programs to include additional choices and flexibility for more than 500 financial professionals and their clients as they create financial plans. The additions include:

Ameritas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ameritas) (PRNewswire)

Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC has broadened its investment advisory programs to include additional flexibility.

Strategist Unified Managed Account (SUMA) is a new program offered through Envestnet | PMC allowing institutional money managers to construct a UMA account utilizing various investment vehicles.

High Net Worth Program offered through Envestnet | PMC allows financial professionals customized solutions for sophisticated investors.

42 additional strategies have been added to the list of third-party money managers within the Fund Strategist Program.

"We're continually reviewing and enhancing our advisory programs to ensure we offer robust options with flexibility for financial professionals and their clients," said Jeremy Robson, vice president, head of advisory for AAS. "All of these additions expand our lineup and strengthen our current offerings, allowing financial professionals more options to outsource to third-party money managers."

The SUMA program offered by Envestnet | PMC will allow financial professionals and clients to outsource to firms such as BlackRock, PMC, Clark Capital, PIMCO and Russell Investments. Minimums start at $250,000 and allow for tax and impact overlay services.

Working with Envestnet | PMC provides a custom case consultation solution to help financial professionals create and present proposal recommendations to high-net-worth clients. This service allows for premier service consultation and customization to meet the needs of accounts more than $5 million.

With the addition of 42 additional strategies, the Fund Strategist Program now has more than 400 strategies with minimum investment options as low as $10,000 and various strategic, dynamic and tactical options.

Robson says that AAS will continue to broaden its advisory program lineup and continue to offer best in class technological enhancements for its financial professionals and clients.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through affiliate Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

Ameritas and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service or firm.

