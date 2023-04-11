Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 26. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2023






Commercial Airplanes Programs




737

113



747

1



767

1



777

4



787

11



Total

130







Defense, Space & Security Programs




   AH-64 Apache (New)

7



   AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

13



   CH-47 Chinook (New)

5



   CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1



   F-15 Models

2



   F/A-18 Models

7



   KC-46 Tanker

1



   MH-139



   P-8 Models

3



   Commercial and Civil Satellites

3



   Military Satellites



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

