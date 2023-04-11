BigID Automates Data Minimization & Accelerates Data Cleanup with Industry-First ML for Finding Duplicate and Similar Data Content

BigID's Data Minimization Capabilities Improve Cybersecurity, Accelerate Compliance, And Reduce Cost

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading platform for data security, compliance, privacy, and governance, today announced a breakthrough in data cleanup with the launch of its industry-first ML-powered solution for finding duplicate and similar data content. The innovative technology uses groundbreaking AI to locate both similar and duplicate data on any data set, enabling organizations to easily identify duplicate data as well as redundant, obsolete, or trivial (ROT) data. These transformative capabilities mean that organizations can reduce their storage cost, accelerate compliance, and improve cybersecurity across their environment.

Duplicate and redundant data are a treasure trove for cybercriminals - exponentially increasing the risk of data leaks, data breaches, and compromised data. By reducing the attack surface and reducing duplicate and redundant data, organizations can improve their system hygiene, reduce insider risk, and get more value from their data.

With BigID's powerful data minimization and cleanup capabilities, organizations can now automatically find duplicate data quickly and delete it in accordance with retention policies - enabling full data lifecycle management across all of their data, everywhere. This not only helps reduce risk and improve security posture, but also saves time and resources that would otherwise be spent manually sorting through large amounts of data.

With BigID's data minimization capabilities, organizations can:

Quickly and accurately identify duplicate, similar, and redundant data

Automatically discover dark data and shadow data

Manage and de-risk their data by type, sensitivity, and policy

Implement data retention and remediate duplicate, sensitive, and redundant data

Deleted data that's no longer needed

Streamline data lifecycle management from collection to destruction

"Data minimization is critical to any data management strategy, and BigID's ML-powered solution makes it easier and faster than ever before," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "By automating the process of identifying and deleting duplicate data, we're helping our customers reduce their risk and improve their overall security posture."

The ML-powered solution is a key component of BigID's comprehensive data management platform, which provides a range of capabilities including data discovery, classification, compliance, risk management, privacy, and governance.

Learn more:

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

