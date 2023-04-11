American Council of the Blind Applauds ScripTalk Talking Label Pilot at Wegmans

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) is pleased to share the announcement of the ScripTalk Talking Prescription Label pilot program at Wegmans Food Markets. Wegmans is offering the ScripTalk system that allows blind or low vision patients the ability to audibly hear important prescription label information, ensuring their medication independence and safety. The chain will offer the service across five of its New York locations.

(PRNewsfoto/American Council of the Blind) (PRNewswire)

"At Wegmans, we are committed to providing incredible customer service to all our shoppers," said Linda Lovejoy, community relations manager for Wegmans, in a statement released by the grocery store chain. To provide ScripTalk labels, the Wegmans pharmacy places a special RFID label on the bottom of a patient's prescription bottle. The patient then places the bottle onto a small, battery-operated device called a ScripTalk Station, which is provided at no charge. The ScripTalk Station reads the prescription information out loud to the patient, including prescription number, drug name, dosage, instructions, warnings and more. Patients can also access the talking prescription labels by using the free Android or iOS apps.

"The American Council of the Blind is excited about the rollout of the pilot program at Wegmans," said Dan Spoone, interim executive director of the American Council of the Blind. "We appreciate the impact ScripTalk has on ensuring pharmacy patient safety and independence for people who are blind and have low vision."

The five Wegmans New York locations offering this service are in Fayetteville, Rochester, Buffalo, Depew, and Jamestown.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. For more than 60 years, ACB has become a leader in national, state, local, and even international advocacy efforts. With 68 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind and visually impaired. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Council of the Blind