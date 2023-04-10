Rockport Debuts Oh Joy! Collab, First of Two Capsule Collections in Time For Spring

The Hello, Joy Edit, designed by women, for women, celebrates the joy of comfortable style

NEWTON, Mass., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockport, the leading global footwear brand beloved for its superior comfort and style, is pleased to introduce their first collaboration with Joy Cho, Founder and Creative Director of Oh Joy!. The Hello, Joy Edit features three limited edition styles that marry Rockport's iconic underfoot support and comfort with Cho's effortless style. The first of two capsule collections for 2023, The Hello, Joy Edit assortment is available now on Rockport.com and exclusively on Macys.com.

Oh Joy! and Rockport are bringing the fashion concept of "fancy casual" to new heights with three silhouettes that complement the existing Spring 2023 collection. A collaborative effort with Rockport's women's team and Joy Cho, the custom designed, playful prints and colors are sure to spark joy in women of all ages. With style that starts with the feet and can be mixed and matched to elevate any casual ensemble, the collection includes: Oh Joy! | Rockport: Farrah Heel, Briah Wedge Sandal, Total Motion Adelyn Slingback.

"As I've gotten older, I've learned the importance of prioritizing comfort, but never at the cost of style," explains Cho. "When looking for a footwear brand partner, Rockport was immediately at the top of my list as they've been creating comfortable, yet stylish footwear for over 50 years. Being able to design this collection with Rockport's women's design team has been an inspiring experience, and I hope women everywhere find their own personal, daily dose of joy by elevating their everyday outfits with these styles."

Always keeping comfort top-of-mind, Cho and Rockport consciously engineered the styles with Rockport's signature comfort technologies, including truTECH® and Total Motion, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. These innovations offer advanced comfort and cushioning to create long-lasting wearability throughout the day.

"Joy's shared passion for blending style without sacrificing comfort and ease, a combination she's coined 'fancy casual,' truly made this collaboration the perfect fit for Rockport," said Lisa Laich, Chief Marketing Officer at Rockport. "We're excited for women to see how the addition of these beautiful designs can effortlessly elevate their everyday outfits and moods."

Continues Stefanie Brunnthaler, Vice President of Women's Product at Rockport, "Joy's embrace of color and patterns combined with our comfort-driven styles allowed us to fuse the best of both worlds. We're thrilled to see Joy's vision come to life with this first capsule collection and look forward to what's next."

The Hello, Joy Edit | Rockport collection retails starting at $100. For additional details on The Hello, Joy Edit x Rockport Capsule Collection, and to stay tuned for the second capsule launching later this year, visit Rockport.com.

About Rockport:

Rockport was founded in 1971 on the idea that shoe style and comfort should go hand-in-hand. This core belief led Rockport to become the first brand to infuse dress shoes with sport-comfort technology, reinventing shoe design forever. This includes the 10th anniversary of the game-changing Total Motion, Rockport's expertly engineered soles that provide advanced comfort and cushioning for long-lasting wearability throughout the day, eliminating tired feet. Today, Rockport can be found in various retail channels in more than 60 countries worldwide. Building on decades of experience, Rockport continues to deliver extraordinary technology-based comfort, incorporating the latest advances in construction and design into both modern and classic shoe styles. For more information, visit www.rockport.com.

