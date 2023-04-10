NEW EPISODES LAUNCHED OF 'BEYOND THE BEFORE & AFTER' BY THE AESTHETIC SOCIETY, AN ORIGINAL DOCUSERIES SPONSORED BY ALLERGAN AESTHETICS

Four stories exploring life after aesthetic plastic surgery evoke a new understanding of the impact these personal changes can have on patients' lives

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society today released four new episodes of their original docuseries 'Beyond the Before & After.' This original docuseries by The Aesthetic Society continues to provide a platform for real patients to tell their individual journeys of how aesthetic plastic surgery helped transform their lives, not just physically, but emotionally.

"At The Aesthetic Society we believe every patient has a unique story that deserves to be told and 'Beyond the Before & After' gives patients a platform to share how aesthetic surgery impacts their lives", says Dr. Jennifer Walden, President of The Aesthetic Society. "Often, patients seek aesthetic surgery because they want their external appearance to match how they feel inside, and these stories illuminate each personal journey. These patient stories are both powerful and inspiring."

"Aesthetic surgery can be life-changing for how people feel about themselves," says Kent K. Higdon, M.D., Communications Commissioner of The Aesthetic Society. "Our film series shines a light on the aesthetic goals patients seek—sometimes subtle goals that often have a significant emotional impact on their lives."

The goal of the Aesthetic Society is to continue to reveal the true stories behind aesthetic plastic surgery and the positive influence it can have on people's lives, beyond the superficial.

"The decision to undergo an aesthetic procedure is a highly personal one and having a trusted relationship between patient and plastic surgeon can make the surgical experience incredibly empowering," said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and SVP, AbbVie. "We are proud to continue to sponsor The Aesthetic Society with their effort to portray these real-life stories of patients pursuing positive changes in their lives."

ABOUT THE SERIES

Part 2 of 'Beyond the Before & After' features four extraordinary stories—a grandmother's story about embracing her youthfulness as a comedian, two mothers who advocate for their right to live life without limitations, a young professional's aspiration to confidently put himself out there, and a woman's path to self-certainty and independence.

Part 2 of 'Beyond the Before & After' was filmed on location in each patient's city, from New York to California, and produced by creative consultant Laura Leatherberry and Greenpoint Pictures, an award-winning Brooklyn production studio.

"I've got my old self back," said Sandi Marx, a facelift patient featured in the series. "My first [comedic] performance post-surgery was like a heightened experience. It felt like a celebration."

The full docuseries is available at TheAestheticSociety.org. With a membership of more than 2,600 board-certified plastic surgeons, The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of research and patient education, dedicated to helping patients safely become their most beautiful selves.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally. Visit our website: www.theaestheticsociety.org

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health, and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

media@theaestheticsociety.org

(562) 799-2356

