LET'S GO - THE H.WOOD GROUP + CHEF TUE NGUYEN ANNOUNCE THE OPENING OF ĐI ĐI

Iconic Hospitality Brand and Rising Culinary Star Team Up for New Vietnamese Concept

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The h.wood Group today announces the upcoming opening of Đi Đi - an innovative Vietnamese restaurant concept in partnership with Chef and social media personality, Tue Nguyen (@twaydabae).

The h.wood Group (PRNewswire)

Nguyen, a longtime friend and culinary collaborator of The h.wood Group, rose to TikTok fame in 2020 when she began cooking traditional Vietnamese dishes to educate her audience on the food, culture and people of her childhood. Đi Đi - Vietnamese for "Let's Gooooo!" - is her offline love letter to this cuisine.

Slated to open in June 2023, Đi Đi will be co-owned by The h.wood Group and Nguyen. Nguyen will serve as Chef Partner overseeing culinary aspects of the restaurant, while h.wood will spearhead operations. The space was formerly occupied by h.wood's contemporary Mexican outpost, Petite Taqueria, which closed this past year. Petite Taqueria served as the site of Nguyen's sold out pop-up activation series. The opening of Đi Đi will celebrate Nguyen's much anticipated homecoming and will further cement her successful partnership with the iconic Los Angeles-based hospitality brand.

"Our projects with Chef Tue have always been so popular not only because she is so talented but because she cooks from the heart," said John Terzian and Brian Toll, Co-Founders and Co-Presidents, The h.wood Group. "Her knowledge and passion for Vietnamese cuisine makes Đi Đi poised to become one of the most refreshing new dining concepts on the Los Angeles food scene."

Nguyen added, "My food has always been a story about my experience as an immigrant. This restaurant captures the essence of both the cuisine and the vibrant culture. Vietnam is constantly evolving and it's time to bring modern day Vietnam to Hollywood."

Lined with palm trees, Đi Đi will be an homage to traditional Vietnamese romance and soft architecture. In addition to its highly appetizing menu, Đi Đi will also boast a strong cocktail program to complement each dish. Đi Đi will be located at 755 North La Cienega Drive.

ABOUT THE H.WOOD GROUP

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy, to Bootsy Bellows and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. With eleven venues in Los Angeles, three across the country and six new ones on the horizon, The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand's core values - distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere - which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest. The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of their brick-and-mortar locations, through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group's signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world's most iconic cultural events including Coachella, F1, Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events and international pop-ups, reflecting and shaping popular culture on both local and global scales.

For more information, visit https://hwoodgroup.com/

ABOUT CHEF TUE NGUYEN

Chef Tue Nguyen is one of the fastest rising stars in the digital food space. Since graduating from culinary school and beginning her content creation journey, she has showcased her culinary skills through sold out pop-ups with The h.wood Group, Family Style Festival, ComplexCon, Madame Vo in NYC, and her most recent sold out pop-up with chef Roy Choi in LA. She can be seen as the current host of "Making It Big" on Buzzfeed, the host of People magazine's first digital food show, "Celeb Eats", and recently announced a cookbook deal with Simon Element, a division of Simon & Schuster.

