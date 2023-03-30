Hankook Tire Leads off MLB 2023 Season as Official Tire of MLB

Hankook to drive brand awareness through in-game marketing and related content

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tiremaker Hankook Tire will enter the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) season as the league's Official Tire in the U.S. and South Korea.

An official partner of MLB since 2018, this year, the Hankook logo will be featured in signage behind home plate in select games, along with other marketing activities such as advertisements, promotions, and activities at MLB events. Hankook will benefit from media assets on MLB Network, exposure on digital platforms such as MLB.com and also leverage social media content associated with the league. In addition, Hankook will be the presenting sponsor of the Wild Card series during the Postseason.

"Our partnership with MLB has helped us stay connected with key audiences in the U.S. market," said Rob Williams, President of Hankook Tire America Corp. "Baseball brings a unique sense of excitement to every pitch. Hankook seeks to capture that same excitement on the open road each day. We look forward to supporting MLB throughout the 2023 season to evoke joy and excitement for drivers and fans of baseball alike."

Hankook Tire's MLB partnership underscores the company's continued commitment to the U.S. market. In addition to its partnership with MLB, Hankook recently announced an expansion of its Tennessee Plant in Clarksville, Tenn. where Hankook is investing heavily in R&D to develop high-quality, technology advanced products.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

