Buckets Over Bullying Launches Basketball Trick Shot Challenge with Social Media Sensation Tristan Jass

T Jass's Buckets Over Bullying Trick Shot Challenge started to help end the youth cyberbullying crisis by raising issue awareness and driving donations to the Buckets Over Bullying GoFundMe campaign for needed cyber safety education programs in schools

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckets Over Bullying, a non-profit initiative whose mission is to stop cyberbullying of children and teens through awareness, advocacy and legal support, have joined forces with trick shot sensation and social media influencer Tristan Jass (T Jass) to launch T Jass's Buckets Over Bullying Trick Shot Challenge.

Buckets Over Bullying (PRNewswire)

In a video posted to social media, T Jass takes to the basketball court to make an impressive two-basket, two ball trick shot. His challenge to everyone is for you to try to match the shot or better it. Post your best shot and post it to Instagram, follow @bucketsoverbullying and tag the account and #bucketsoverbullying, before April 20, 2023 and you earn a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime basketball prize package.

The random winner's package will contain: four floor seats to a NBA G League Ignite game in Las Vegas (@gleagueignite); VIP passes to interact with the team and T Jass (@tristianj22); a two-night stay at the tallest hotel in Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas (@resortsworldlv) compliments of Resorts World Las Vegas, and a 1-year membership to Life Time (@lifetime.life), a nationwide athletic and wellness club.

"Get off the sidelines and take your best shot," said T Jass, a founding board member of Buckets Over Bullying. "We've already got some heavy hitters accepting the challenge, including some major basketball legends. And we're just getting started! Take the challenge! With your help Buckets Over Bullying can help educate kids and parents and put a stop to cyberbullying."

Contest rules:

Record and post trick shot video to Instagram Follow and tag @bucketsoverbullying, #bucketsoverbullying Challenge 3 friends by tagging them

Like other popular social media fundraising challenges, those who don't complete the challenge within 24 hours are encouraged to donate $10 or more to the Buckets Over Bullying GoFundMe campaign, to support youth digital safety education efforts in schools. Donations are welcome even if you choose not to complete the challenge.

On April 20, 2023, Buckets Over Bullying will choose one lucky winner of the NBA G League Basketball prize experience in Las Vegas, which will be announced on the Buckets Over Bullying Instagram page (@bucketsoverbullying).

"Taking and posting your best basketball trick shot is a much better way to use your time and social media skills than spreading hate by cyberbullying," said Paul Urdan, a founding board member of Buckets Over Bullying who joined T Jass in making the video challenge. "The NBA G League Ignite, Resorts World Las Vegas and Hilton and Life Time are all stepping up to do their part. Now let's see what's out there to top T Jass. We can't wait to see what skills and creativity are out there."

If you are in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Lifeline provides confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Support is also available via live chat. Para ayuda en español, llame al 988.

About Buckets Over Bullying:

Buckets Over Bullying is a non-profit initiative of The Bronstein Family Foundation whose mission is to eliminate cyberbullying of children and teens. The sports-centric initiative is a call to action following the untimely death of Nate Bronstein, a 15-year-old Chicago student tragically lost to suicide on January 13, 2022 after being relentlessly cyberbullied and told to "Go kill yourself!" by classmates and teammates through text messages and Snapchat at the Latin School of Chicago. Through education, lawmaking and legal action, Buckets Over Bullying seeks to prevent what happened to 15-year-old Nate and countless others, encourage upstanding digital citizenship, and advocate for the accountability of cyberbullies and those who enable them. Visit www.bucketsoverbullying.org

