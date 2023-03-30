In 22nd Annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month Campaign, NSVRC Uplifts the Importance of Intersectionality in Sexual Violence Prevention

Supporters are invited to participate on social media and share a photo wear- ing teal on the April 4th Day of Action

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) commemorates the start of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) in April with their "Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity" campaign. This campaign calls on all individuals, communities, organizations, and institutions to endeavor to build a foundation of racial equity and respect. As those invested in sexual violence prevention work towards a future without sexual harassment, assault, and abuse, everyone must take part in responding to the needs of those most impacted by inequitable systems and oppression in our society. "Drawing Connections" recog- nizes that it will take ending all forms of oppression to end sexual harassment, assault, and abuse. During this month-long campaign, NSVRC is making it clear that everyone can take ownership of this moment to build up their own understanding of the ways in which systems of oppression such as racism, sexism, classism, hetero- sexism, ageism, ableism, and others contribute to higher rates of all types of sexual violence.

NSVRC encourages individuals and communities to show their support for survivors of sexual harassment and abuse by wearing teal — the color of sexual violence prevention — on April 4th and posting a selfie to Twit- ter or Instagram using #SAAM2023. By wearing teal, one can signal that they support survivors and are a safe person to talk to if they need someone to reach out to.

"We know that the sexual violence prevention movement still has a lot to do to make sure survivors of every background and demographic feel equitably represented in this field," said Yolanda Edrington, Executive Direc- tor of NSVRC. "By using this month as an opportunity to learn about and discuss the structural and cultural barriers that impact survivors and communities, we believe that we can help impart lasting change to work toward a future of greater equity and respect."

The goal of SAAM is to raise public awareness about sexual violence, educate communities on how to prevent it and bolster prevention efforts throughout the year. Free online campaign materials include resources about promoting racial equity, drawing connections between various forms of oppression and the underlying causes of sexual assault.

"Sexual Assault Awareness Month is the chance to examine how each of us plays a role in creating a future free of sexual harassment, assault and abuse," said Laura Palumbo, Communications Director at NSVRC. "As we move forward in the 'Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity' campaign, we are proud to shed light on the present-day structures and historical conditions that have kept survivors of varying identities and experiences underserved for so long. This month, we hope that you join us on this journey to listen, learn, and evolve your understanding, so that we can better serve all survivors and create safe, respectful and equitable communities."

You can support NSVRC in marking Sexual Assault Awareness Month by making a donation . Help us meet our goal of fundraising $2,500 on the SAAM Day of Giving , April 13, 2023.

ABOUT SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH

Since 2001, NSVRC has coordinated the national Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign observed every April. This year's theme is "Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity." Join the campaign by accessing free resources at nsvrc.org/saam . Resources are available in Spanish at nsvrc.org/es/saam .

ABOUT NSVRC

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) is the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence. NSVRC translates research and trends into best practices that help individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. The center also works with the media to promote informed reporting. Every April, NSVRC leads Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a campaign to educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue. NSVRC is also one of the three founding organizations of RALIANCE, a national, collaborative initiative dedicated to ending sexual violence in one generation.

View original content:

SOURCE National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC)