MIM Software Becomes Majority Vendor for RPT in Centers of Excellence

MIM Software's SurePlan™ MRT has quickly become the standard application used for radiopharmaceutical therapy in Centers of Excellence across North America.

CLEVELAND, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, is bringing its personalized dosimetry application to a growing majority of healthcare centers, providing clinicians and patients with advanced treatment insights.

MIM Software’s SurePlan™ MRT has quickly become the standard application used for radiopharmaceutical therapy in Centers of Excellence across the United States (PRNewswire)

As of March 2023, MIM SurePlan MRT is in the majority of healthcare facilities designated as Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Comprehensive Centers of Excellence by the SNMMI . This number is expected to increase over the coming months as more centers seek to provide patient-specific dosimetry for radiopharmaceutical therapies.

The Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine's Molecular Imaging and Therapy (MIT) section is an SNMMI-designated Center of Excellence and one of MIM Software's latest partners. Erik Mittra, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Diagnostic Radiology and Chief of MIT, said "Dosimetry for radiopharmaceutical therapies is an increasingly important tool that will allow us to be more proactive with complex patient treatment decisions. We are excited to start providing this service to patients."

"With a majority of Comprehensive Centers of Excellence now using SurePlan MRT, it's easy to standardize dosimetry for clinical trials and comparison across centers," said Andy Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of MIM Software Inc. "We're thrilled to work with OHSU, one of the few Centers of Excellence to serve patients in the Northwestern United States. We look forward to working with the hospital to provide patients with the highest level of informed care."

To learn more about MIM SurePlan MRT, visit www.mimsoftware.com/sureplan-mrt .

About MIM Software, Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3,500 centers worldwide.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, Cardiac Imaging, and Radiation Oncology.

To learn more, visit www.mimsoftware.com .

(PRNewsfoto/MIM Software Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIM Software Inc.