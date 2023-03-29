Elwood Technologies Integrates Fireblocks into its Institutional SaaS Platform, Enhancing its Portfolio Management System

LONDON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elwood Technologies ("Elwood'' or "the Company"), a platform providing institutional access to digital asset markets, has announced the integration of Fireblocks, a solution for secure digital asset transfer. By integrating Fireblocks, a leading digital asset custody, transfer and settlement technology provider, Elwood strengthens its commitment to providing institutional investors with best-in-class digital asset infrastructure and further streamlines the ability for clients to seamlessly view their movements and balances on Fireblocks directly on Elwood's portfolio management system.

Commenting on the integration, James Stickland, CEO of Elwood Technologies, said, "We are thrilled to integrate Fireblocks into our platform. Financial institutions are increasingly looking to provide transparency and trust, of which Fireblocks has proven to be a reliable and secure solution. Driven by client demand, we are confident this latest enhancement will continue to increase the adoption of this new asset class, and we look forward to extending our partnership with Fireblocks."

Stephen Richardson, SVP of Financial Markets at Fireblocks, added, "We are delighted to be working with Elwood, who are connecting a fragmented ecosystem by providing a single point of entry to digital assets trading. As a first port of call, the integration of Fireblocks will enhance the portfolio management system experience for clients, providing users with a comprehensive view of their current and historical digital asset positions across all venues, including their Fireblocks movements and balances. We look forward to further integration with Elwood's order execution management system in the near future."

The integration of Fireblocks into Elwood's institutional platform is the latest in a series of technology initiatives to improve institutional investors' digital asset management experience following Elwood's rollout of several advanced Risk Management tools last month.

About Fireblocks:

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves 1,800+ financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $4 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com

About Elwood Technologies:

Elwood Technologies is an established global fintech building institutional digital assets trading infrastructure. Its end-to-end OEMS and PMS digital asset platform provides connectivity to international crypto exchanges, risk management and reconciliation tooling, and market data. Built by industry experts with decades of combined experience in alternative investment management, Elwood Technologies provides market infrastructure at scale, enabling financial institutions, neobanks, and corporations to access the digital assets market quickly and efficiently.

For further information, visit: elwood.io

