CARS.COM RELEASES ITS 2023 TOP PICKS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car-shopping marketplace Cars.com ™ (NYSE: CARS), today reveals its 2023 Top Picks for electric vehicles in conjunction with the company's 2023 EV Buying Guide . Cars.com experts examined the price, range, comfort and features of 40-plus EV models on sale in 2023 to determine the Top Picks for Value, Family, Luxury and Commuters.

"Our team of experts have been driving and reviewing significantly more EVs as automakers roll out new models and differentiate their lineups with more electric and hybrid models. As prices become more competitive and a broader range of body styles, increased technologies and trim package options are made available, EVs are becoming much more appealing to car shoppers," said Brian Normile, editor and EV expert at Cars.com. "Our 2023 EV Buying Guide and Top Picks help car shoppers understand their options and find the best EV to fit their lifestyle."

Family EV — 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a compact SUV with much more space inside than meets the eye — there's room to carry a family and haul all the stuff that comes with them. Inside, parents will appreciate the storage nooks, perfect for stashing snacks or devices. For those with kids in car seats, the Ioniq 5's backseat easily accommodates two car seats thanks to its abundant legroom and no-nonsense Latch anchors for easy connection. With a competitive EPA-estimated maximum range of 220-303 miles, depending on configuration, this family vehicle is ready for short and long road trips.





Value EV — 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV: The Chevy Bolt EV hatchback is a well-equipped all-electric vehicle with an EPA-estimated maximum range of 259 miles that starts at less than $30,000 before any applicable tax incentives. Featuring a 10.2-inch touchscreen multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, automatic emergency braking and lane departure steering assist, this hatch delivers more than enough to satisfy budget-conscious car shoppers.





Luxury EV — 2023 Genesis Electrified G80: The Genesis Electrified G80 is a gorgeous, electrified luxury sedan with an opulent interior that outshines the competition. The multimedia system is simple to use, easy to decipher and elegant. In addition, this luxury EV elevates the driving experience to one where there is practically no powertrain noise at all — unless you want there to be.





Commuter EV — 2023 Kia Niro EV: The Kia Niro EV is a fun and dynamic four-door compact hatchback with a comfortable ride and pleasant cabin — perfect for long commutes or traffic jams. With an estimated maximum range of 253 miles, owners shouldn't need to plug in every night, plus the hatchback body packs a respectable amount of cargo and passenger space within a tidy, easy-to-park exterior dimension.

Access the 2023 Cars.com EV Buying Guide here . For more reviews, car-buying advice and tips, visit Cars.com/EV .

