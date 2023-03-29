Bo Nickal Knows No Limits In The Octagon Or OnTheStacks:

Rising UFC Star Gives An Exclusive Interview About Life In And Out Of The Cage

KINGSTON, Penn., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bo Nickal , the 3x NCAA Wrestling Champion from Penn State University and current rising star of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), sat down with Bill Corcoran Jr., host of the OnTheStacks podcast , for his first exclusive interview following his impressive debut on March 4th. Throughout the conversation, Bo speaks openly about his upbringing, the role faith plays in his life, his illustrious NCAA wrestling career, winning his first UFC fight, and his next bout for International Fight Week.

Nickal and Corcoran at the OnTheStacks HQ in Kingston, PA (PRNewswire)

"True success in life is more than just what you do for a living, said Nickal. It was so refreshing to have a genuine conversation with a fellow Nittany Lion. Bill has real purpose in his approach which fosters real discussions. I'm honored that OnTheStacks gave me the opportunity to talk about the roads that led me to where I am today."

The OnTheStacks podcast is an inspirational deep dive into the mindset of celebrities, entrepreneurs and high profile individuals on what makes them unstoppable, even when the odds are 'stacked' against them. It is ranked in the top 2% of podcasts worldwide and is listened to in 34 Countries on all seven Continents.

"Bo has such an illuminating presence and grounded personality, " said Bill Corcoran Jr,, Founder & CEO of OnTheStacks. "He's a real dude with real conviction to his craft. I'm confident that his story will inspire anyone who's ever had to double down on themselves in order to turn their dreams into their reality."

Click here to watch the full OnTheStacks episode on YouTube featuring Bo Nickal.

For more information about Bo Nickal, visit UFC.com and follow him at @nobickal1 on Instagram. Bo is represented by Miami-based sports agency, First Round Management.

About OnTheStacks

OnTheStacks is an award-winning digital media company that produces globally recognized content and omnichannel solutions to help businesses scale their influence. The podcast is listed on Amazon Music's Top 20 List for "Better Business" podcasts alongside popular shows like "How I Built This", "Masters Of Scale" and "The Diary Of A CEO". Weekly episodes drop every Wednesday at 7:30PM EST. Follow them on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

