Moore's Marinades & Sauces Launches in Dollar General Nationwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore's Marinades & Sauces, a leading Southeast-based condiment brand, is excited to announce a new partnership with Dollar General to bring their Buffalo Wing Sauce and Hickory Marinade to Dollar General stores across the nation.

Starting in March, Dollar General will begin carrying Moore's Buffalo Wing Sauce and Hickory Marinade in new, smaller bottles offered at a more affordable price point. "We are very excited to partner with Dollar General in expanding their condiment selection and bringing accessibility to Wing and Marinade products," says Melissa Baker, CEO of Moore's Marinades & Sauces. "Moore's products offer a unique combination of superior flavor and value, and this expansion allows us to reach even more households across the country." Once the rollout is complete, Moore's Original Buffalo Wing Sauce will be available in all Dollar General stores nationwide, while Moore's Original Marinade will be available in stores across the Southeast.

Moore's Marinades & Sauces began over 35 years ago at a family-owned steakhouse in the small Alabama town of Jasper, and quickly became a staple throughout the South for its delightful, hickory taste. Since then, Moore's has expanded its product line to include a number of mouthwatering favorites like the award-winning Moore's Buffalo Wing Sauce. The full line of marinades and sauces can be found in retailers throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.mooresmarinade.com.

