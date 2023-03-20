WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCES DATES FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND UPCOMING MANAGEMENT PRESENTATIONS

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after the close of the stock market on April 26, 2023. The Company will be hosting an investor conference call related to this release on April 27th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, conference call participants can preregister by clicking here. Registered participants will receive dial-in instructions and a personalized code for entry to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 4, 2023, by calling 877-344-7529 (within North America) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering Passcode #6074895.

Waste Connections also announced that executives of the Company currently plan to participate in the following events during the second quarter of 2023:

May 1st Stifel Investor Summit at WasteExpo (New Orleans, LA) May 8th

Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference (Virtual)

May 10th

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference (New York, NY)

May 11th

Morgan Stanley Business Services One-on-One Day (New York, NY)

May 11th

Gabelli Environmental Services Symposium (New York, NY)

May 16th

RBC Canadian Automotive, Industrials and Transportation Conference (Toronto, Canada)

May 31st

KeyBanc Industrials and Basic Materials Conference (Boston, MA)

June 6th Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference (Boston, MA) June 7th

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference (New York, NY)

June 8th Deutsche Bank Global Industrials, Materials and Building Products Conference (New York, NY)

During the 24-hour period prior to any scheduled presentations, the Company will post any presentation slides on its website at investors.wasteconnections.com under News & Events.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at www.wasteconnections.com.

Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253 Joe Box / (832) 442-2153 maryannew@wasteconnections.com joe.box@wasteconnections.com

