Intertek issues first product Carbon Footprint Certificate to Midea Kitchen for Microwave Oven

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, recently issued the first 'Intertek Green Leaf Verification -- Product Carbon Footprint Certificate' for Microwave Oven-MM720C-PM0E00 2AT of Guangdong Midea Kitchen Appliance Manufacturing Co., LTD. ('Midea Kitchen'), supporting Midea Kitchen to achieve its sustainable development goal.

The certification for Microwave Oven-MM720C-PM0E00 2AT is measured in the Cradle-to-Grave Methodology of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA). During the process of LCA evaluation, Intertek calculated and verified all the data collected throughout the lifecycle of Microwave Oven-MM720C-PM0E00 2AT from material extraction, manufacturing of components, product assembly, product use, to the final disposal of the product.

The International Energy Agency (2020) stated that the electricity consumption of household appliances accounts for about 11.3% of the society's total electricity consumption, and up to 30% of residential carbon emissions come from the use of household appliances. Undoubtedly, sustainable household appliances play an important role in achieving the goal of carbon neutrality.

MA, Yunlong, General Manager of Intertek China Green Initiatives stated that Midea Kitchen obtaining Intertek Product Carbon Footprint Verification shows the practical and meaningful efforts made by Midea Kitchen to demonstrate the sustainability of its products to consumers and the household appliance industry. This certification will enable Midea Kitchen to convey its belief in environmental protection while also fulfilling its goal of sustainable product development.

Joan Li, General Manager of Intertek Electrical South China, expressed that Intertek has maintained extensive cooperation ties with Midea, and that both parties have worked closely in HVAC/R, home appliances and other fields over the past 20 years. The Certificate is the latest fruit of the concerted efforts and efficient cooperation between Intertek and Midea, which will make Midea Kitchen's microwave ovens more competitive in the international market.

