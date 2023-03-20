CHS Names Sarah Bovim Vice President, Government Affairs

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHS Inc. (NASDAQ: CHSCP), the nation's leading agribusiness cooperative, today announced the appointment of Sarah Bovim as vice president, government affairs. Bovim brings over 17 years of experience to CHS, leading government affairs and public policy for Whirlpool Corporation and Albertsons Companies, one of the largest U.S. food and drug retailers.

Before working in the private sector, Bovim served as a senior U.S. trade negotiator at the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) during both Democratic and Republican administrations. She led negotiating teams that shaped international trade policy and provided insights and perspectives to Congress and executive branch officials on how government action affects business. She has also worked as an economist for the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration and The World Bank.

Bovim succeeds Jim Zappa as head of government affairs, who will retire on April 3, 2023. Zappa joined CHS in 2015 as general counsel and held various leadership roles within the organization.

"Sarah brings tremendous experience, strong relationships and deep knowledge managing a broad range of regulatory and legislative issues that will help CHS represent the voice of our farmer and cooperative owners across the U.S.," said Brandon Smith, executive vice president and general counsel. "I also want to thank Jim Zappa for his tremendous contributions to CHS over his eight years at the company."

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, agronomy, grains and foods, CHS is committed to creating connections to empower agriculture, helping its farmer-owners, customers and other stakeholders grow their businesses through its domestic and global operations. CHS supplies energy, crop nutrients, seed, crop protection products, grain marketing services, production and agricultural services, animal nutrition products, foods and food ingredients, and risk management services. The company operates petroleum refineries and pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex® brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products.

