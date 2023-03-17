Tune in Live on Instagram as Army Veterans Talk about Their Lives as Female Soldiers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) at 1 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, March 21, as it hands over command of its Instagram (IG) Live to two distinguished female veterans. Tune in live as the Army duo – retired Col. Tracy Farrell and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Tonya Oxendine – discuss important women veteran issues, explain resources available from WWP, and respond to viewer questions.

Tune in and hear how you can:

Honor and recognize women who have served in the U.S. military: March is Women's History Month, a time to recognize and honor the special contributions of women to our history and society. For over 200 years, March is Women's History Month, a time to recognize and honor the special contributions of women to our history and society. For over 200 years, women have served in the military and, today, are the fastest-growing population among active-duty and veterans. Still, their long history of service and sacrifice has often gone underappreciated. Tracy and Tonya take this opportunity to celebrate the brave women who serve and highlight the unique challenges they face as veterans. Make a smooth transition from active duty to civilian life, or support those who are making the transition: For active-duty servicewomen or women veterans, this IG Live is a great way to connect and strengthen bonds with other sisters in service. If you are currently serving, you can take this opportunity to ask Tracy and Tonya about their experiences as they transitioned into the civilian world. Family support members can also participate and learn how to support women warriors at home. Listen and learn: You don't have to be a veteran to be invested in the veteran community. Attend the IG Live to learn more about how WWP's You don't have to be a veteran to be invested in the veteran community. Attend the IG Live to learn more about how WWP's programs and services support critical needs. You will also learn how the organization advocates for changes to policy and legislation to address veterans' mental health, access to care, research for brain injuries, the impacts from toxic exposures, and more.

WWP serves more than 230,000 wounded warriors and their family support members. The organization is committed to supporting the unique needs of women veterans and giving them a voice – now and in the future. WWP developed the Women Warriors Initiative to better understand, empower, and advocate for these women warriors who have served our nation. Learn more about how you can #EmpowerWomenVets.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

