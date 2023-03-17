Sold Out No More: Subway Brings Back Fan-Favorite Footlong Pass

Sandwich lovers can take 50% off one footlong per day in April with this $15 SUBscription

MIAMI, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway announces the highly anticipated return of its Footlong Pass, a monthlong sandwich subscription that unlocks 50% off a footlong sub every day for $15*. Subway introduced the industry's first sandwich subscription in August 2022 as an exclusive perk for its Subway MyWay® Rewards members, and sold out of all 10,000 passes in less than six hours. Now, the Footlong Pass is back with 250,000 passes up for grabs.

The Footlong Pass will once again be an exclusive for MyWay Rewards members, and available for purchase at SubwayFootlongPass.com beginning March 21 at 8:00 am EST. Footlong fans with fast enough fingers to snag a Footlong Pass can redeem it once per day throughout the month of April.

"Subway's inaugural Footlong Pass showcases all of the things our fans crave from Subway: our footlong subs, everyday value and, of course, exclusive perks for loyalty members," said Barb Millette, Senior Director of Loyalty & Gift Cards at Subway. "The first 10,000 passes sold out in a matter of hours, and while we have 250,000 available this time around, we expect them to go very quickly."

The Footlong Pass is the perfect way to explore the Subway® Series menu, a lineup of 12 chef-created signature sandwiches that are ordered by name or number. Launched last summer, the Subway Series is the most significant menu update in Subway's nearly 60-year history and was designed to streamline guest choices.

Subway's MyWay Rewards Program launched in 2018 and is available in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to earning tokens that can be redeemed for cash rewards on future orders, loyalty members also get exclusive perks, offers and discounts -- like the Footlong Pass. To learn more about Subway's MyWay® Rewards program or sign up as a new member and earn triple tokens during your first week of membership**, visit Subway.com.

