PCS Welcomes Ted Pardee as New Chief Revenue Officer

HOUSTON, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS, a leading provider of innovative transportation management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ted Pardee as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ted will be responsible for driving revenue growth and overseeing the sales and marketing initiatives. In his role, Ted will lead new business strategies to accelerate the company's expansion in the transportation management software market.

PCS Logo (PRNewsfoto/PCS Software) (PRNewswire)

"Ted's appointment as CRO marks an important milestone in our company's growth trajectory," said Chris Poelma , PCS CEO.

Ted Pardee brings more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience to PCS as Chief Revenue Officer. Pardee has direct experience negotiating complicated agreements with Fortune 500 companies like Amazon, Ford Motor Company, Coca-Cola and Royal Dutch Shell. In addition to his experience building teams focused on the Global 500, Pardee has also led Sales and Marketing teams whose customers include the largest cities, counties and government agencies in the world including New York City & State, the State of California, Miami-Dade County, UK Ministry of Defence, The US State Department, USAID and the US Department of Defense.

"Ted's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer marks an important milestone in our company's growth trajectory," said Chris Poelma, CEO of PCS. "His proven track record of driving revenue growth and his impressive leadership skills will be instrumental in taking our sales organization to new heights. We are excited to have Ted on board and look forward to leveraging his expertise to further solidify PCS's position as a leader in the transportation management solutions space."

As CRO, Ted will focus on expanding the company's market share, establishing strategic partnerships, and enhancing the overall customer experience. He will work closely with the executive team and other departments to ensure that PCS continues to deliver industry-leading solutions that address the evolving needs of companies worldwide.

About PCS:

PCS is a leading provider of transportation management solutions, dedicated to empowering transportation and logistics companies to streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. With a suite of advanced software tools, PCS supports shippers, carriers, and brokers in managing their end-to-end transportation processes, from planning and execution to compliance and analytics. Committed to innovation and customer success, PCS Software continually enhances its product offerings to address the evolving needs of the industry. To learn more about PCS Software, visit www.pcssoftware.com.

Contact: Amanda Mueller

Email: amandamueller@pcssoft.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PCS Software