SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RANKED AMONG FORBES' BEST EMPLOYERS IN AMERICA

Dallas-based carrier named one of the top 100 companies in the nation

DALLAS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today celebrates earning a spot on Forbes' 2023 America's Best Employers list. This year marks the eighth time that Southwest® received this recognition.

"We've recruited, hired, and trained more Employees over the last year than ever in our history, and we're dedicated to maintaining our People-first Culture as we continue to welcome new Cohearts to the Company," said Lindsey Lang, Vice President People at Southwest Airlines. "It's only possible because of the Employees who serve our Customers—and one another—with Southwest Heart and Hospitality."

Forbes partnered with Statista to select 2023 America's Best Employers through an independent survey from a sample of more than 45,000 American employees working for large or midsize companies. Survey participants were asked to anonymously rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out positively or negatively. The survey has been conducted on companies across 25 industry sectors employing more than 1,000 employees in the United States.

Southwest is committed to fostering a welcoming, supportive workplace where every Employee feels equipped to succeed. Join our Talent Community to stay up to date on current job opportunities from the LUV airline.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 66,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Southwest is also continuing to develop tangible steps toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering Customers an opportunity to help the airline offset its carbon emissions. To be part of the solution, visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.