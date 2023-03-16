The New Work Equation: Study Finds Vast Majority of Experienced Field Service Technicians Choose Independent Contract Work Amid the Labor Crisis

Findings reinforce growth in independent contract work in IT field service is not a fleeting trend but an attractive and sustainable way of working for experienced technicians – while labor platforms and diversified projects make it easier to find and love their work.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Nation, the leading on-demand labor platform for IT field service work, today released results from its "State of Independent Contracting in Field Services" report. The landmark study conducted by independent research firm Radius found that 62% of technicians prefer independent contracting, and 36% prefer a hybrid of independent contracting and traditional employment – highlighting a dynamic shift in how work gets done.

67% of independent contractors choosing on-demand labor platforms have been doing on-site IT work for over a decade.

Many IT field service technicians prefer independent contracting, from retirees lending their skills to side hustles to professionals choosing to contract as their full-time career. Why are they making this shift? 36% of technicians cited flexibility, and 27% cited autonomy and control as top reasons, according to the newly-released report.

Flexibility is a key reason why Tamika Fields chose to contract. "The standard workday model doesn't always accommodate work-life balance and balance is important to me," she says. "There were times that I had to leave the industry to go to school full-time or to be more present as a parent. With independent contracting, there is flexibility to select the type of work that helps you maintain a high-quality lifestyle without sacrifices."

"Growth in independent contracting is taking hold in the field service industry as more technicians look for greater flexibility, autonomy, and control over their work and time," says Field Nation Founder and CEO Mynul Khan. "At the same time, field service leaders are searching outside the box for a strategic edge to combat competitive pressures and labor shortages. It is a win-win opportunity for those willing to embrace this shift and leverage a blended workforce."

According to the report, 67% of independent contractors choosing on-demand labor platforms have been doing on-site IT work for over a decade. Moreover, 3 out of 4 independent contractors that use platforms have formal IT-related training and education, and 3 in 5 have an IT-related certification.

"For technicians, these findings illustrate the engagement and satisfaction of working as an independent contractor," says Khan, "and for field service leaders, they are a testament to the highly-skilled, experienced professionals ready to support new and emerging technologies and who care about working with great companies and doing great work."

Additional key findings:

Independent contractors are satisfied with their work . 4 out of 5 IT field service independent contractors are satisfied, finding it easier to align their work with their top priorities, leading to increased job engagement and a willingness to continue their work. Over 70% stated their work-life balance has improved.

Here to stay. Contractors are committed to growth and new opportunities. 39% of IT field service contractors cited retirement as their main reason for not continuing with contracting, indicating an "all-in" attitude for many contractors.

About State of Independent Contracting in Field Services:

The report reviews current contractors' perceptions of field service contracting, including assessing the barriers and benefits. This report also incorporates secondary research on current workforce market status, trends, and the impact of recent economic events on the workforce and independent contract work.

The study was conducted by independent research firm Radius during Q4 2022. In total, 889 respondents out of 9,015 technicians were invited to take the survey. Eligible survey participants included independent technicians who logged into Field Nation platform within the previous six weeks and completed a work order in the last six months. This response rate puts our confidence level at 95% with a ~3.1% margin of error.

