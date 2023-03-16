FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini BioProducts Holding, Inc. ("GeminiBio" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Florida-based healthcare private equity firm, announced the appointment of Gopi Natarajan to the Board of Directors.

GeminiBio Announces Addition of Gopi Natarajan to Board of Directors

Mr. Natarajan has more than thirty-five years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry. Most recently, he was the co-Founder of Omega Healthcare ("Omega") and served as its Chief Executive Officer for 18 years. Mr. Natarajan was instrumental in growing Omega from a startup into one of the largest revenue cycle management (RCM) and clinical services companies, with over 30,000 employees and international delivery centers. He successfully led Omega through three successful exits before retiring in 2021. Mr. Natarajan brings an incredible amount of operational experience to Gemini and will complement the skillset and experience of the current Board Members.

Harold S. Blue, Managing Partner of BelHealth Investment Partners said, "I have known Gopi for over 25 years and our predecessor fund was the first institutional investor in Omega back in 2006 and is now the leading RCM company backed by Goldman Sachs and Everstone Capital. He has stellar leadership and operational skills and will assist the GeminiBio team execute during its imminent growth phase. I am looking forward to working closely with Gopi again."

Brian Parker, CEO of GeminiBio added, "Gopi is a respected and proven leader, and we are excited to have him join the Board. With his expertise in managing rapid growth, he is uniquely qualified to bring fresh perspectives to our diverse Board. We are confident that Gopi's valuable insights will help the Board and management team execute on its strategic and business priorities."

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. BelHealth is investing from its current $350 million fund. For more information, visit www.belhealth.com.

About GeminiBio

Founded in 1985, GeminiBio serves the global biotechnology industry, from basic research to commercial production, with a focus on helping our customers accelerate the development of life enhancing biotherapeutics by streamlining and improving their cell culture and process liquid manufacturing workflows. The company's products are organized into two core verticals – Cell Culture Solutions and Process Liquid Solutions. Located in West Sacramento, California, GeminiBio has 57,000 square feet of cGMP manufacturing space that is segregated between animal origin free and animal component manufacturing. GeminiBio is an ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered Class 1 Medical Device Manufacturer, aligned with 21 CFR Part 820. For more information, visit www.geminibio.com.

