DACFP Announces Expansion of Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets Program

GREAT FALLS, Va., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals, the leading provider of crypto education, has introduced a fully revised and expanded Certificate in Blockchain and Digital AssetsSM program. DACFP's course, which debuted in 2021, is the first and largest program of its kind, with thousands of financial professionals enrolled globally.

Demand from both professionals and consumers led DACFP to expand its popular program to four tracks. Each features Basic and Advanced courses, delivering specialized content for different groups:

Financial Advisor Track : Designed for advisors who want to attract new clients, increase AUM and fulfill fiduciary obligations. Advisors learn how to integrate digital assets into their practice and how to explain crypto to clients with confidence.





Financial Professional Track : Designed for financial professionals who aren't client-facing. This track provides greater content on regulation and operational issues, enabling professionals to contribute more to their firm's efforts to create and implement its crypto strategy.





Crypto Industry Track : This is designed for those employed in the crypto community, providing a way to quickly gain the knowledge needed to be productive right away.





Investor/Consumer/Student Track: This is an excellent choice for enthusiasts and the crypto -curious, who want to understand this revolutionary technology and the investment (and career) opportunities it offers.

"Our new four-track program broadens the appeal to a wider audience," said DACFP Founder Ric Edelman, author of the #1 Amazon best-seller, The Truth About Crypto. "You can now choose the courses that are right for you, so you can learn how to benefit from this new innovative technology."

The world-class faculty includes Dr. Scott Stornetta, the co-inventor of blockchain technology; Lex Sokolin, Chief Cryptoeconomics Officer at ConsenSys; Del Wright, Jr., Professor of Finance, Business and Tax at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Law School, among the top authorities on regulatory and tax issues related to digital assets; and Laura Shin, renowned crypto journalist, author and podcaster.

Up to 18 CE credits are awarded when completing the program. Tuition discounts are available for organizations, and there's a scholarship program offering 100% tuition coverage. Learn more at DACFP.com/certificate.

About DACFP

Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is the leading provider of crypto education. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, is the first and largest certificate program of its kind—an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 18 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals globally have enrolled.

