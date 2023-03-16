ABC Fitness Solutions Announces Technology Agreement Extension with Planet Fitness

ABC's next-generation club management solutions ABC IGNITE to power Planet Fitness through 2027

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fitness Solutions, LLC (ABC), the leading provider of technology and related services for the fitness industry, today announced it has reached a new four-year agreement with Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand.

The Planet Fitness and ABC relationship began in 2014. Today's announcement will extend this partnership through 2027. The new agreement follows a comprehensive, year-long independent review conducted by Planet Fitness based on the company's current and future technology needs. Planet Fitness will upgrade to ABC's IGNITE club management solution across its US and Canada club locations to streamline its club technology operations.

"At Planet Fitness, we aim to deliver the best experience for our members and team and look to be at the forefront of technology innovation that delivers the best overall solutions for our members, franchisees, and club team members," said Paul Barber, Chief Information Officer of Planet Fitness. "We look forward to working with ABC to build upon our many years of collaboration with ABC in the coming years."

ABC IGNITE was created to offer a host of solutions covering every aspect of club management ranging from member management, billing, customer engagement, and business intelligence and reporting. Designed to be scalable and modular, ABC IGNITE offers a suite of intuitive software solutions that are even more powerful and easy to use than ever before.

Planet Fitness will integrate three of the IGNITE modules including:

IGNITE Membership and IGNITE Operations – Designed to streamline front desk operations, team members will have better tools and insights to engage members and deliver a higher value and more personalized experiences.

IGNITE Commerce – This cloud-based billing software delivers best-in-class revenue optimization. IGNITE's billing and payment platform will deliver a service that offers simplified, easy to use options for ABC customers and will optimize the creation of member offers and new member incentives.

IGNITE Insights – Data sets are an important way to garner inside intelligence into business, identifying trends and member requirements. IGNITE Insights Customize consolidates data from different sources into an enterprise data warehouse that gives a complete overview of each club's performance and enables teams to maximize member experiences.

Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness Solutions, added, "Our extended relationship with Planet Fitness is a testament to the hard work our team provides Planet Fitness and their members on a daily basis as well as the investment in innovation we have continued to make over the past five years. ABC IGNITE is the culmination of many years of development, and its ability to meet the needs of club operators of all sizes is a true differentiator in the fitness industry. We look forward to expanding and deepening our relationship with Planet Fitness for years to come and are thrilled to be working with one of the world's most iconic fitness brands."

