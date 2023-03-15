PhotoStudy Maker GotIt! Announces MathGPT Platform for Content Publishers and Educators with GPT-based Personalized AI for Interactive Text, Audio, and Video Learning

Multi-Modal MathGPT Platform to combine ChatGPT and an interactive audio and video AI for Math learning applications including textbook publishing, personalized tutoring, content publishing, assessment tools, and teacher training tools.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GotIt!, the publisher of PhotoStudy, the first on-demand micro-tutoring network developed by Hung Tran and the GotIt! team in 2015 at Peter Relan's YouWeb Incubator, announced today that the recently announced MathGPT project will be broadened to a platform for a variety of applications in Math education. These applications include next generation textbook publishing and video content publishing, personalized tutoring, teacher assignments and assessments, and even classroom teaching. They will be based on OpenAI's recently announced ChatGPT API plus a layer of GotIt!'s proprietary AI models, training techniques, and human-in-the-loop network for extremely accurate and engaging content. An example of an interactive video tutoring application for an OpenStax algebra textbook can be found here .

With the MathGPT Platform, learners will be able to learn any topic, any time from any teaching persona's video character approved by the MathGPT Platform.

Learning will occur not just through text chatting, but by interacting with any approved video persona ( Ada Lovelace , Einstein, Newton, Ben Franklin , etc.) or a customizable avatar) to explain Math topics, answer questions, get step by step help with homework, and assessments including quizzes and practice problems, enabling every type of learner to get personalized Math learning for their individual learning style.





Through the same MathGPT Platform, teachers will get a dashboard to create assignments and get near real time assessments of their students who do their assignments through MathGPT.





mathgpt.photostudy.co Content publishers will be able to bring their content into the MathGPT Platform for delivery through a Generative AI model. Interested content publishers (textbook, curriculum, etc.) can contact the company at

"When we first announced MathGPT, we envisioned a personalized tutoring application based on ChatGPT, but the response from the ed-tech industry was overwhelming, with requests for a platform for multiple applications. So we are delighted to announce the MathGPT Platform," said Peter Relan, Chairman of GotIt!. "We are emphasizing access to any type of learning for any learner in the world, by letting them interact with any appropriate persona, historical or living, with appropriate credits or licensing, of course. We realize that the most engaging learning occurs when learners choose their mode of learning, with a teaching persona of their choice. In addition, we are going to support the textbook industry and the video production industry for content. Additionally, we are in conversations with teachers and school administrators about teacher tools as well to complete the MathGPT Platform."

Key Multi-Modal Platform Features

MathGPT will support GPT-4 announced yesterday, even though MathGPT already plans to support ChatGPT 3.5, which is much lower cost and ideal for access to the MathGPT Platform. For those partners wanting GPT-4 capabilities, which will be costlier than GPT-3.5, the MathGPT Platform will be available in a premium version of MathGPT.

Users will be able to choose which video persona they would like to be taught by, from a pre-selected list of personas, either from history or from a list of customizable avatars. As the MathGPT Platform's generative AI generates its explanations, practice problems, or questions and answers, a user-selected video persona will dynamically deliver the generated content .

Users will be able to upload videos from appropriate sources and MathGPT will absorb the video content and respond to questions about the content in chat, audio, or video. The video can even contain a problem or assignment the student is expected to complete.

Teachers will be able to get a dashboard of the AI assessments conducted during MathGPT sessions for each learner allowing them to customize teaching, assignments, and tests. In addition, teachers will get training on how to use MathGPT from a MathGPT AI chatbot.

MathGPT will work with publishers of content on how it will be included in the final delivery medium.

Company Background

GotIt!'s PhotoStudy app is currently used by over 200 middle, high school, and college programs today for live 1:1, on-demand, short tutoring sessions, with over 4 million sessions completed in a variety of STEM subjects. With the insights gained from this vast experience, combined with proprietary techniques for training Generative AI models like GPT, the PhotoStudy team started working with OpenAI GPT-3 in 2021 to develop "MathGPT". Rather than develop a general purpose AI tutor, the team chose to focus on the gateway subject of elementary algebra in middle school, with training data for each textbook, and now math curriculum content.

The company plans to introduce one or two of the most popular math textbooks for Fall 2023, working with publishers, starting with OpenStax Algebra. Interested parties should reach out at mathgpt.photostudy.co

