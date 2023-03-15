Cetaphil Celebrates Global Initiative Highlighting Sensitive Skin with a Month of Skin Science Education

As leaders in sensitive skin, the dermatologist recommended brand is continuing to champion sensitive skin through its newest campaign, "We Do Skin. You Do You," harnessing expert voices in 360-marketing campaign to provide resources and education to consumers.

DALLAS, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Cetaphil is celebrating the 2nd Annual Sensitive Skin Awareness initiative globally. Activating under the brand's campaign, "We Do Skin. You Do You," the global science effort will arm consumers with guidance on how to identify and care for sensitive skin. As a leader in sensitive skin, Cetaphil will provide first-hand access to skin health experts and science-driven recommendations to help improve the overall quality and comfort of people with sensitive skin.

For over 75 years, research has been the foundation to

everything we do at Cetaphil and that starts with

understanding what sensitive skin needs. We

scientifically formulate our cleansers and moisturizers

using the most effective and gentle ingredients – like

Niacinamide, Panthenol, and Glycerin – to soothe skin

and ultimately help give people the freedom to live their

lives how they want to."

MATTHEW MECKFESSEL, PhD

DIRECTOR, MEDICAL AFFAIRS

Throughout the month, Cetaphil will tap into expertise from board-certified dermatologists through a brand-hosted content series called "Cetaphil Derm Talks." Dermatologists across the country such as Dr. Caroline Robinson and Dr. Samantha Ellis will flood the Cetaphil Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook leveraging the #DermsDoCetaphil as well as their own social channels to debunk myths, dispel common misperceptions and provide product and care tips to those with sensitive skin.

To reach the ~70% of women who self-identify as having sensitive skin, throughout March, Cetaphil and its dermatologist partners will drive education around weekly themes:

Week 1: Busting the Internet's Most Common Skincare Myths

Week 2: 6 Must-Have Foods for Healthier, More Glowing Skin

Week 3: Spring Clean Your Skin Care Routine

Week 4: Preventing the Spring Break-outs

Week 5: Post-Party Skincare Tips to Restore Your Glow

Additionally, skinfluencers will share their experience with sensitive skin and investigate the science behind the brand's products, encouraging viewers to pursue their own skin solutions based on their individual skin needs.

"I'm honored to continue my partnership with Cetaphil and

help educate consumers on sensitive skin moments and

how to best care for your skin," says board-certified dermatologist

Dr. Caroline Robinson. "Those with sensitive skin are

generally more reactive to triggers from certain foods or

weather elements. This month I will be working with the

brand to drive awareness around these sensitive skin

moments and provide tips on social, so consumers feel

empowered to live their life without sensitive skin holding

them back."

DR. CAROLINE ROBINSON

BOARD-CERTIFIED DERMATOLOGIST

To continue their sensitive skin educational journey, consumers can access additional resources and information at Cetaphil.com.

For more information visit Facebook (@Cetaphil), Instagram (@CetaphilUS), TikTok (@CetaphilUSA).

About Cetaphil®

Seventy-five years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is a dermatologist recommended sensitive skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Galderma

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that spans the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermo-cosmetics and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story.

For more information: www.galderma.com

