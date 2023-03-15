Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to Raleigh, North Carolina

The Airport's newest airline will begin service twice weekly in June 2023.

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT (MHT) is excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to New Hampshire with exclusive nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) starting June 21, 2023.

Avelo is MHT's fifth airline and will offer the only nonstop service from the Granite State to North Carolina's Research Triangle. The airline will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays on Boeing Next-Generation 737s.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Manchester – say hello to Avelo! We are excited to bring Avelo to the New England region. Getting to The Research Triangle is now more affordable and easier than ever. We believe Avelo's combination of everyday low fares, industry-leading reliability and friendly service, coupled with MHT's time-saving convenience, will inspire people from across the region to enjoy everything the Raleigh-Durham region has to offer."

"Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines to New Hampshire," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "Avelo's low fares, coupled with our convenient airport and budget-friendly parking and rental car options, create high value for the residents of New Hampshire flying to Raleigh and for our friends in North Carolina visiting northern New England. We are grateful for this exciting addition to our airport and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

"We are excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to Manchester this summer," said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. "Avelo's investment in our community will allow more Granite Staters to reach the Raleigh-Durham area and will allow more travelers to experience all Manchester and New Hampshire has to offer."

Introductory one-way fares between MHT and RDU start at $39*. Passengers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

About Raleigh-Durham

The Triangle Region offers the widest range of activities and attractions in North Carolina. This region boasts award-winning inns, hotels and spas, culinary delights for every taste, and cultural experiences including university gardens and art and history museums. A trip to this blossoming Southern metropolis leaves visitors enriched and energized the instant they're welcomed by its smart, savvy locals.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 40 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

About Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. MHT is the premier aviation gateway for the region. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com.

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $39 between MHT and RDU for travel completed by September 6, 2023, fares must be booked by March 28, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

