U.S. Rocket Propulsion Company Ursa Major to Provide Engines to Vector Launch

Launch Provider Outsourcing World-Class Propulsion for National Security Mission

DENVER, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major, America's leading privately funded company focused solely on rocket propulsion, today announced an agreement with launch provider Vector Launch to support Vector's recently awarded U.S. national security contract.

A Hadley engine on the manufacturing floor in Ursa Major’s headquarters in Berthoud, CO. (PRNewswire)

Ursa Major will supply several 5,000-pound thrust "Hadley" engines to power the main stage of Vector-R launch vehicles to demonstrate capabilities for future missions.

"Partnering with Ursa Major allows Vector Launch to pair its vehicle and responsive-launch innovations with world-class propulsion, said Jeff Lane, Chief Technology Officer at Vector Launch. "Ursa Major's reliable, high-performing rocket engines will help ensure a successful demonstration and create a key national security capability for our company."

Vector Launch is focused on solving complex national security challenges facing the intelligence community, U.S. Department of Defense and other government agencies.

The mission will demonstrate a liquid-fueled vehicle and launch using the Vector-R system, which includes:

Responsive mobile Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL) capability for rapid deployment from any location

Remotely controlled, secure command-and-control sub-system designed to survive adverse conditions

Reusable launch infrastructure

"Until very recently, launch companies had nowhere to turn for reliable, high-performing propulsion on-demand," said Brad Appel, Chief Technology Officer at Ursa Major. "Vector Launch is yet another example of a forward-thinking, results-driven launch provider that's going to support its customers' missions with Ursa Major engines."

The Ursa Major Hadley engine is a 5,000-pound thrust, oxygen-rich staged combustion (ORSC) engine fueled by liquid kerosene. Hadley is highly reliable, with more than 50,000 seconds of test runtime, far more than a typical engine is tested prior to first flight.

Ursa Major focuses solely on propulsion to lower the cost and risks of the most expensive, time-consuming, and risky aspect of space launch. Ursa Major's flexible rocket engines can be used for various missions, from air launch to hypersonic flight and on-orbit missions.

Connect with Ursa Major on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram. and Facebook.

About Vector Launch

Vector Launch's primary mission is to solve complex national security challenges facing the intelligence community, U.S. Department of Defense, and other government agencies.

About Ursa Major

Ursa Major is America's leading privately funded company focused solely on rocket propulsion, bringing high-performance, staged combustion engines to market for space launch and hypersonic applications. Ursa Major customers, ranging from "New Space" startups to enterprise-level aerospace leaders and the U.S. government, get to flight faster, more reliably, and cost-effectively. The company employs the most sought-after engineers from top space programs and universities. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, Ursa Major was named one of the best places to work by Built in Colorado three years in a row. For more information, visit www.ursamajor.com.

For downloadable images and videos, visit https://www.ursamajor.com/media#downloadable-assets.

Media Contacts:

Perch Partners for Ursa Major

mediateam@perchpartners.com

310.289.3515

Vector Launch

Marketing@vectorlaunch.com

The Vector-R launch system. Photo courtesy of Vector Launch. (PRNewswire)

A Hadley engine hotfire test at Ursa Major’s facility in Berthoud, CO. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ursa Major