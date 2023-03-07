RodRadar Signs a $1.4M Deal with Sitech Tejas

SITECH Tejas, a HOLT company, will be the first North American dealer adding the groundbreaking Live Dig Radar® technology to its portfolio of leading heavy civil construction solutions. The agreement, worth $1.4M, will be followed by additional purchases throughout 2023.

RINATYA, Israel, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RodRadar, developers of groundbreaking imaging technology for detecting underground utility infrastructure during excavation, announced today its first agreement with a North American dealer. SITECH Tejas, a HOLT company, will be adding the company's debut product, LDR Excavate™, to its portfolio of heavy civil construction solutions.

SITECH Tejas is an authorized distributor of Trimble solutions across Texas and provides related construction management support. Its partner company, HOLT CAT, is the largest Caterpillar dealer in North America. HOLT's investment arm, HOLT Ventures, was an early investor in RodRadar alongside other industry leaders such as Brick & Mortar Ventures, Mayer Group, and Dysruptek, Haskell's ventures arm.

The order, worth just over $1.4 million, concluded at February, will be delivered by AMI Attachments, RodRadar's first North American bucket manufacturing partner. It is likely to be followed by additional purchases in 2023 to ensure HOLT CAT and SITECH Tejas can continue to offer RodRadar's unique excavation solution to leading contractors in the region.

Fully integrated into the excavator bucket, Live Dig Radar technology provides real-time, precision data on the location of underground utility infrastructure during excavation, automatically alerting the operator with easy-to-understand notifications. This prevents costly damage and increases construction site safety, as well as improving productivity and project efficiency. In 2022, the LDR excavation technology was deployed globally and in the United States at several major sites by pioneering utilities and construction industry leaders.

"After an extensive search for a safe solution that offers an additional level of security when operating near utilities, we knew RodRadar's LDR technology was the right choice for our customers," said Glenn Swisher, General Manager of SITECH Tejas. "We are pleased to offer this innovative solution to our customers, giving them an edge in bidding for construction projects with a high risk of utility strikes, which is a problem in Texas, as well as save them money."

Underground infrastructure damage costs the construction industry over $100 billion annually, in addition to billions invested in less effective mitigation methods, with utility strikes during excavation causing dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries. LDR is a dramatic improvement over current widespread excavation technologies and processes, overcoming their inherent limitations.

Meg Paulus, a partner at HOLT Ventures, highlighted RodRadar as one of the top companies in her firm's investment portfolio, saying, "It is bringing a game-changing solution to the construction industry by helping contractors overcome a critical challenge in excavation projects."

Moshe Dalman, CEO and co-founder of RodRadar, said, "We are very excited that SITECH Tejas has become our first dealer in North America. This agreement will introduce our revolutionary technology for preventing utility strikes - and their incredibly costly effects – to a whole new market of customers in Texas. We look forward to a long working relationship with the experienced professionals at SITECH Tejas."

About SITECH Tejas

SITECH is the authorized dealer for Trimble Heavy and Highway construction products and services across 118 counties in south, central, north and east Texas. These include 2D and 3D grade-control, paving control, site positioning, construction asset management and marine construction systems, as well as supporting infrastructure and data prep solutions.

About HOLT CAT

HOLT CAT is the authorized Caterpillar® heavy equipment and engine dealer for 118 counties in South, Central, North and East Texas. Established in 1933, HOLT sells, services and rents Cat equipment, engines, generators and trucks for construction, mining, industrial, petroleum and agricultural applications. HOLT sells Caterpillar used equipment worldwide and fabricates its own line of custom engineered products including land management products and water tankers. Additionally, HOLT is a dealer for Link-Belt® Cranes, Trimble® Heavy and Highway construction products and AccuGrade® grade-control systems.

About RodRadar

RodRadar offers a unique and unprecedented technology platform, which automatically detects underground utility infrastructure in real time, on location, without the need for expert analysis. RodRadar's proprietary and patented ground penetrating radar technology, Live Dig Radar®, along with its line of products, facilitates a new ecosystem of synergetic services and solutions that are set to modernize excavation, increase operator safety, improve productivity, and introduce project efficiencies.

