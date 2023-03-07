JERSEY JACK PINBALL ANNOUNCES THE GODFATHER 50TH ANNIVERSARY PINBALL MACHINE

A pinball experience that you can't refuse

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP), in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products, is proud to announce The Godfather 50th Anniversary pinball machine. Collector's and Limited Editions are now available to order for your home game room or arcade.

Do you have what it takes to rule New York City? Build your power by spreading your control to new territories, gaining influence with political notables, recruiting soldiers to run jobs, and taking out your enemies amongst the Five Families.

"The Godfather is a cinematic masterpiece that has held it's place in movie history for over half a century. The Godfather pinball machine captures the essence of the films and offers a unique gameplay experience," said Jack Guarnieri, Founder, Jersey Jack Pinball. "This game is the ultimate collector's item."

"Capturing the universe of The Godfather in pinball was an exciting experience. Our team pulled out all the stops to get a world-under-glass experience in every way. Unique mechs and shots, immersive programming, iconic video and audio from the most recognizable movie scenes and actors, and stellar animations and artwork wrapped with an excellent sound package all meld together to create a truly unique pinball experience." -Game Designer Eric Meunier

Build your family, control the boroughs and rule New York City

Begin your journey by selecting from the Corleone, Tattaglia, Barzini, Cuneo, or Stracci families. Each family offers unique abilities to aid in your progression in ruling NYC. The game features full integration of audio and video components of iconic scenes and memorable characters, including Don Vito Corleone, Michael Corleone, Sonny Corleone, and more. A custom soundtrack has been created for the game, including an electric guitar version of the highly acclaimed theme song "Speak Softly Love," performed by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Slash, as well as a vocal version sung by Grammy Award Winning musician Mark Tremonti.

Award-Winning Designs

Get ready for fast-shooting pinball gameplay that begins as soon as you hit the start button. JJP Designer, Eric Meunier (Pirates of the Caribbean, Guns N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime'), introduces an exciting gameplay experience, bringing The Godfather universe under glass for the first time. The machine features hand-drawn artwork packages from artists Christopher Franchi and Jesper Abels with art direction and animations from industry leading animator Jean-Paul DeWin. Rules programming was lead by industry veteran Keith Johnson (Wizard of Oz, The Hobbit, Pirates of the Caribbean), bringing innovation to the gameplay experience.

The playfield design boasts 29 unique ball paths, a 3-ball lock capable of feeding all three flippers, "The Compound" active newton-ball lock, four custom sculpts (an interactive Caporegime, Statue of Liberty, LED animated water fountain, bust of Vito Corleone), an under-playfield subway system, exclusive JJP HotRail lighting, and more.

Collect soldiers and enter the Don's office to take on new jobs. Shoot the ball into The Compound active newton-ball area to defend your family stronghold from incursions by the enemy families. Need to make a quick getaway from the upper flipper? Shoot the ball into The Hideout or take the laser-cut steel CityScape loop ramp to outrun your enemies. Rip the opto-spinners to upgrade your weapons and start flinging 10x playfield multiplier Molotov cocktails for major points. Bash the interactive Caporegime toy to clear a path to the Heads of the opposing families and get ready for an interactive pinball playthrough of the most iconic scene in movie history, the Baptism.

Industry-Leading Innovation

JJP's interactive gameplay camera is an industry first that truly brings the player into the game. Your photo can be taken and displayed on the industry-leading 27" color LCD monitor during or at the conclusion of each game. Tweeting your high scores have never been easier with the use of on-screen QR technology. Audiophiles can rejoice with integrated Bluetooth technology (perfect for those wireless headphones or earbuds). Wi-Fi connectivity allows for effortless software updates.

Collector's and Limited Editions

Only 1,000 Collector's Edition and 5,000 Limited Edition pinball machines will be made. Limited Edition version includes black powder-coated armor, exclusive cabinet and playfield artwork, an interactive shaker motor providing haptic feedback, Invisiglass, and individually numbered edition plaques. The price is $12,000 USD.

The highly anticipated Collector's Edition version includes a dual-motorized-mobster with interactive car topper, 2nd 'tommy-gun knocker', horse head shooter knob, golden leg covers, golden action button sculpt, inner-art cabinet decals, exclusive sparkle playfield artwork, RadCal cabinet art package, laser-cut golden armor, gold-mirrored backglass, external cabinet lighting, game-designer signature, and more. This version has historically sold out within minutes of release and is priced at $15,000 USD.

The Godfather 50 th Anniversary pinball machine is available for purchase through authorized distributors and JerseyJackPinball.com.

The Godfather Film

The Godfather film tells the story of the Corleone family and their rise to power in the complicated underworld of New York City. Released in 1972, The Godfather has been praised for its timeless themes, memorable characters, and masterful storytelling. The winner of three Academy Awards including Best Picture, it is widely heralded as one of the single greatest films of all time.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS, (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-customer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park and MTV.

About Jersey Jack Pinball

From its founding in 2011, Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP) has earned its reputation as the industry leader in collectable pinball machines, creating the most desirable titles in the modern pinball era. Designed and manufactured in the USA at its Chicago headquarters, JJP is led by an award-winning design team. Easy to play, difficult to master — JJP's games both honor the rich history of pinball and lead it into the future, with uncompromising standards of design and engineering that are certain to entertain players both old and new.

JJP introduced several industry firsts, including the use of LCD screens, LED lighting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, camera integration, and other innovative technology. From its first offering, The Wizard of Oz, JJP has continued to revolutionize the pinball experience with groundbreaking releases, including: The Hobbit, Dialed In!, Pirates of the Caribbean, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Guns N' Roses: Not In This Lifetime, Toy Story 4, and now The Godfather 50th Anniversary.

Learn more about Jersey Jack Pinball at jerseyjackpinball.com.

